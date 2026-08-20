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‘Yellowjackets’ Final Season Will Premiere in November on Paramount+

The Emmy-nominated series will be available to watch through the streamer’s Premium Plan

Melanie Lynskey in "Yellowjackets." (Darko Sikman/Paramount+ with Showtime)
Melanie Lynskey in "Yellowjackets." (Darko Sikman/Paramount+ with Showtime)
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“Yellowjackets” will be coming to an end this fall. The fourth and final season of the critically acclaimed and Emmy nominated show about a high school women’s soccer team trapped in the wilderness will premiere exclusively on Paramount + Nov. 20.

The new season of “Yellowjackets” will only be available to watch on Paramount + with the Premium Plan. The series was originally a Showtime original before the streaming vertical of the network was rebranded as Paramount+ with Showtime. Now Showtime content lives on the premium tier of Paramount+.

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, who also showrun and executive produce, “Yellowjackets” premiered its first season in 2021. The drama follows a soccer team who become stranded in the remote northern wilderness after a plane crash. But as these young women turn on each other and the madness of both isolation and the wilderness creeps in, it becomes unclear whether their survival was a blessing or a curse. The series takes place across two timelines: one set at the time of the crash in 1996 and one set in present day as these adults have to cope with what they did 25 years ago.

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Season 4 stars Melanie Lynskey (“Castle Rock”), Christina Ricci (“Z: The Beginning of Everything”), Tawny Cypress (“Unforgettable”), Sophie Nélisse (“The Book Thief”), Jasmin Savoy Brown (“The Leftovers”), Sophie Thatcher (“Heretic”),  Samantha Hanratty (“Shameless”), Courtney Eaton (“Mad Max: Fury Road”), Liv Hewson (“Santa Clarita Diet”),  Warren Kole (“Shades of Blue”), Kevin Alves (“Locke & Key”), Sarah Desjardins (“The Night Agent”), Nia Sondaya (“Heart Shot”), Jenna Burgess (“Lies Between Friends”) and Hilary Swank (“Million Dollar Baby”). 

Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer for “Yellowjackets” along with Jonathan Lisco, Jeff W. Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa and Julia Bicknell. The series is produced for Showtime by Lionsgate Television and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. All previous seasons of “Yellowjackets” are available to watch now with the Premium plan on Paramount+.

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Kayla Cobb

Kayla is a senior reporter at TheWrap, covering the business and content of creators, streaming and linear television. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. Kayla is also a member of the Television Critics Association.

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