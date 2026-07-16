‘Yellowjackets’ Star Sophie Nélisse to Star in ‘This Summer Will Be Different’ Netflix Adaptation

“Yellowjackets” star Sophie Nélisse will headline Netflix’s TV adaptation of Carley Fortune’s “This Summer Will Be Different.”

Nélisse, who can be seen starring opposite Hudson Williams in “Heated Rivalry,” will take the leading role in the series adaptation, which is described as a “simmering, sun-soaked romance set across multiple summers on Prince Edward Island.”

Nélisse is set to star as Lucy, a young woman navigating her 20s and her first real love with her best friend’s brother, the one person she was never supposed to fall for, per the official logline.

The series hails from creators and showrunners Dane Clark (“Suze”) and Linsey Stewart (“Workin’ Moms”), who will executive produce alongside Fortune.

Additional EPs include Jennifer Kawaja (“Sort Of,” “Wayward”), Elise Cousineau (“Cardinal,” “Small Achievable Goals”) and Samantha Levine for Sphere Media, which produces the series. The show is slated to film on Prince Edward Island and in Toronto.

Fortune also serves as an executive producer on Prime Video’s “Every Year After,” the TV adaptation of Fortune’s “Every Summer After.” The series, which stars Sadie Soverall as Percy Fraser and Matt Cornett as Sam Florek, was renewed by Prime Video for a second season.

Nélisse is best known for her breakout role as young Shauna in “Yellowjackets,” and can also be seen in “Whistle,” “L’Indétectable,” “Heated Rivalry” and “Lydia and the Mist Rider.” She starred in “Heated Rivalry” as Rose Landry, a fan-favorite character who dated Williams’ Shane Hollander.

“This Summer Will Be Different” adds to Netflix’s slate of buzzy TV adaptations, with the streamer also nabbing the rights to college hockey romance sensation “Icebreaker.”