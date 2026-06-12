‘Heated Rivalry,’ ‘Industry’ and ‘Widow’s Bay’ Lead 2026 TCA Awards Nominations

The critics have spoken and picked their nominees for the best in television for the 2026 TCA Awards.

Leading the pack are “Heated Rivalry,” “Industry” and “Widow’s Bay” with five nominations apiece, followed by “Hacks,” “The Pitt” and “Pluribus” with four each and “The Comeback,” “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” and “Shrinking” at three.

Plus, there are now 14 total TCAs categories with the additions of Outstanding Achievement in Animation and Outstanding Achievement in International Series.

“My fellow TCA members’ nominations illustrate a wide range of excellent television and the artists who create it. Even in this period of contraction, there’s so much outstanding art being created and delivered to our homes, and we’re thrilled to celebrate it,” TCA president Andy Dehnart said in a Friday statement. “The selections you see here are the result of a year of members watching, reporting and reviewing, in addition to weeks of spirited conversation in our community, both virtually and in-person at the ATX TV Festival. We’re thrilled to celebrate these artists and their outstanding art with the TCA Awards.”

Check out the full list of nominees for the 42nd TCA Awards, below:

Program of the Year

“The Comeback” – HBO Max

“Hacks” – HBO Max

“Heated Rivalry” – Crave/HBO Max

“Industry” – HBO Max

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” – CBS

“The Pitt” – HBO Max

“Pluribus” – Apple TV

“Shrinking” – Apple TV

“Widow’s Bay” – Apple TV

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy

“Abbott Elementary” – ABC

“The Comeback” – HBO Max

“The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” – NBC

“Hacks” – HBO Max

“The Lowdown” – FX

“Margo’s Got Money Troubles” – Apple TV

“Shrinking” – Apple TV

“Widow’s Bay” – Apple TV

Outstanding Achievement in Drama

“The Gilded Age” – HBO Max

“Heated Rivalry” – Crave/HBO Max

“Industry” – HBO Max

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” – HBO Max

“Paradise” – Hulu

“The Pitt” – HBO Max

“Pluribus” – Apple TV

“Task” – HBO Max

Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials

“All Her Fault” – Peacock

“The Beast in Me” – Netflix

“Beef” – Netflix

“Death by Lightning” – Netflix

“DTF St. Louis” – HBO Max

“Half Man” – HBO Max

“Lord of the Flies” – Netflix

“Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette” – FX

Outstanding New Program

“Alien: Earth” – FX

“The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” – NBC

“Heated Rivalry” – Crave/HBO Max

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” – HBO Max

“The Lowdown” – FX

“Margo’s Got Money Troubles” – Apple TV

“Pluribus” – Apple TV

“Widow’s Bay” – Apple TV

Individual Achievement in Drama

Marisa Abela, “Industry” – HBO Max

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise” – Hulu

David Harbour, “DTF St. Louis” – HBO Max

Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt” – HBO Max

Ken Leung, “Industry” – HBO Max

Myha’la, “Industry” – HBO Max

Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus” – Apple TV

Connor Storrie, “Heated Rivalry” – Crave/HBO Max

Hudson Williams, “Heated Rivalry” – Crave/HBO Max

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt” – HBO Max

Individual Achievement in Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks” – HBO Max

Elle Fanning, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” – Apple TV

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking” – Apple TV

Lisa Kudrow, “The Comeback” – HBO Max

Kate O’Flynn, “Widow’s Bay” – Apple TV

Matthew Rhys, “Widow’s Bay” – Apple TV

Jean Smart, “Hacks” – HBO Max

Tim Robinson, “The Chair Company” – HBO Max

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information

“60 Minutes” – CBS

“The American Revolution” – PBS

“CBS This Morning” – CBS

“Disneyland Handcrafted” – Disney+

“Frontline” – PBS

“Have I Got News For You” – CNN

“Marty, Life Is Short” – Netflix

“Mr. Scorsese” – Apple TV

Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch

“The Daily Show” – Comedy Central

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” – ABC

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – HBO Max

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” – NBC

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” – CBS

“The Muppet Show: Sabrina Carpenter” – Disney+

“Saturday Night Live” – NBC

Outstanding Achievement in Reality

“Couples Therapy” – Showtime/Paramount+

“Finding Mr. Christmas” – Hallmark

“The Great British Baking Show” – Netflix

“Love on the Spectrum” – Netflix

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” – MTV

“Survivor” – CBS

“Top Chef” – Bravo

“The Traitors” – Peacock

Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming

“Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation” – Disney+

“Electric Bloom” – Disney+/Disney Channel

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” – Disney+/Hulu

“Phineas and Ferb” – Disney+/Disney Channel

“Stranger Things: Tales from ‘85” – Netflix

“Vampirina: Teenage Vampire” – Disney+/Disney Channel

“Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” – Disney+/Disney Channel

“WondLa” – Apple TV

Outstanding Achievement in Children’s Programming

“Carl the Collector” – PBS KIDS

“The First Snow of Fraggle Rock” – Apple TV

“Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+” – Disney+/Disney Jr.

“Phoebe & Jay” – PBS KIDS

“Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical” – Apple TV

“Sofia the First: Royal Magic” – Disney+/Disney Jr.

“Weather Hunters” – PBS KIDS

“The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball” – Hulu

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

“Bob’s Burgers” – Fox

“Haunted Hotel” – Netflix

“Invincible” – Prime Video

“King of the Hill” – Hulu

“Long Story Short” – Netflix

“The Simpsons” – Fox

“South Park” – Comedy Central

“Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord” – Disney+

“Women Wearing Shoulder Pads” – Adult Swim

Outstanding International Series

“The Boyfriend” – Netflix

“Crime Scene Zero” – Netflix

“Drops of God” – Apple TV

“The House of the Spirits” – Prime Video

“Last Samurai Standing” – Netflix

“Squid Game” – Netflix

Voting will take place June 15-26, with winners announced later this summer.