‘The Pitt’ Wins Big at TCA Awards, Securing 4 Categories

“The Pitt” is the big winner of the 2025 Television Critics Awards. Out of the organization’s 14 awards, the HBO Max medical drama won four of them, including Program of the Year, Outstanding Achievement in Drama, Outstanding New Program and an Individual Achievement in Drama win for series star Noah Wyle.

Though “Severance” was the most nominated program of the year, the Apple TV+ original didn’t win anything.

The only other series to win more than one award was “Sesame Street.” The PBS staple took home Outstanding Achievement in Children’s Programming as well as this year’s Heritage Award, an honor bestowed to iconic series throughout TV’s history. Naturally, a tuxedo-clad Elmo accepted both of these awards.

Apple TV+’s “The Studio” and Netflix’s “Adolescence” also took home top honors, a move that wasn’t surprising considering that both series have dominated awards conversations this year. “The Studio” won for Outstanding Achievement in Comedy, while “Adolescence” won for Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials.

As for the Career Achievement Award, which is bestowed upon a person who has changed the TV landscape for the better, that honor was given to “Matlock” and “American Horror Story” star Kathy Bates. “Your recognition means the world to me, and I’m grateful to all of the TCA members for this incredible honor,” Bates said while accepting the award. “Your support and dedication to the television industry are invaluable, and I am truly humbled by your acknowledgment.”

“Each of these TCA Award winners not only entertained us, but also immersed us in the lives of characters, both fictional and real-life. We’re thrilled to honor them,” TCA president Andy Dehnart, the founder and editor of Reality Blurred, said. “TCA exists to support our members’ work and celebrate TV’s role in our culture, and with these awards and accompanying videos, we’re doing both.”

Typically, the TCA Awards takes place in the summer at the end of the organization’s press tour. But because the summer press tour was cancelled due to ongoing contraction in Hollywood, the organization instead announced the winners through a series of YouTube Shorts videos posted on its official channel. Though TCA typically has two tours each year, both were cancelled in 2025, a move that doesn’t bode well for the organization, entertainment journalism and the state of Hollywood as a whole.

But no matter how these awards are presented, they hint at what’s to come for the Emmys. The TCA Awards have a good track record of honoring awards darlings before television’s biggest night.

Here’s the full list of TCA Awards winners for 2025: