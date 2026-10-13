5 New Shows to Stream This Week on Netflix, Disney+ and More

October is proving to be a packed month for TV premieres, and this week is no different.
Streamers are offering a bounty of new shows in mid-October, with truly something for everyone. Want a new crime fix? Head over to Hulu for “The Lowdown.” Superhero fanatic? The latest MCU entry is arriving. Want to keep things fitting for the season? Peacock is debuting its “Friday the 13th” prequel series. See? Something for every interest.
Here are the five shows to check out on the streamers this week.
The Lowdown
Streaming On: Hulu
One of the best shows of 2025 is back for its sophomore outing. In “The Lowdown” Ethan Hawke returns as an intrepid “truthstorian” citizen reporter and rare book dealer Lee in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The second seasons adds powerhouse performers Tommy Lee Jones and Betty Gilpin to the mix as Lee gets pulled into yet another story courtesy of the criminal underbelly surrounding Tulsa. If you want your crime stories gritty, sweaty and funny, there is nothing better than “The Lowdown.”
VisionQuest
Streaming On: Disney+
“VisionQuest” – being marketed as the final entry in a trilogy of MCU shows including “WandaVision” and “Agatha All Along” – drops on Tuesday. It will be the last entry from Marvel before December’s “Avengers: Doomsday” but the series is going to follow one of the Vision’s last seen fleeing in “WandaVision” as he tries to rebuild himself and a life. The frosting on the cake for the season is that James Spader is back playing Ultron for the first time since “Avengers: Age of Ultron.”
The Diplomat
Streaming On: Netflix
Netflix’s political series “The Diplomat” is back for yet another season. The show’s fourth season again features powerhouse performances from leads Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell as well as “The West Wing” alum Allison Janney and Bradley Whitford. If you’re yearning for some politicking and mental chess, then this season – which features Kate squaring off against the new president and her husband vice president – is your pick for the week.
Crystal Lake
Streaming On: Peacock
Horror fans are eating good in October as “Crystal Lake” lands on Peacock. The series serves as a prequel series to the “Friday the 13th” franchise and explores what really went into Jason’s creation. Linda Cardellini stars as Jason’s mother Pamela, who is hell-bent on finding out why her son’s body was never found and if perhaps something worse than death happened to him.
Love Is Blind
Streaming On: Netflix
Season 11 of Netflix’s popular dating show “Love Is Blind” is back once again to see a new set of singles try to find love without the superficial trappings of looks. This season heads to Boston which is sure to spawn more than a few iconic moments as those picked take to the pods to try to find their husbands and wives without ever meeting face to face. Expect drama and fingers crossed at least a couple sweet moments.