5 New Shows to Stream This Week on Netflix, Disney+ and More

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October is proving to be a packed month for TV premieres, and this week is no different.

Streamers are offering a bounty of new shows in mid-October, with truly something for everyone. Want a new crime fix? Head over to Hulu for “The Lowdown.” Superhero fanatic? The latest MCU entry is arriving. Want to keep things fitting for the season? Peacock is debuting its “Friday the 13th” prequel series. See? Something for every interest.

Here are the five shows to check out on the streamers this week.