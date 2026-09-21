5 New Shows to Stream This Week on Apple TV, Hulu and More

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Another week, another crop of new shows landing on a variety of streamers for viewers to sink their teeth into.

This week’s group has a number of returning favorites like an all-star “American Horror Story” season or the next “Survivor” installment, while boasting some hotly anticipated new shows like “Youth” and “Brothers.” Once again, it’s a week that offers a bit of something for every kind of TV watcher, so there is plenty of binging on the horizon.

Here are the 5 new shows to check out on streaming this week.