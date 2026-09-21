5 New Shows to Stream This Week on Apple TV, Hulu and More

Another week, another crop of new shows landing on a variety of streamers for viewers to sink their teeth into.
This week’s group has a number of returning favorites like an all-star “American Horror Story” season or the next “Survivor” installment, while boasting some hotly anticipated new shows like “Youth” and “Brothers.” Once again, it’s a week that offers a bit of something for every kind of TV watcher, so there is plenty of binging on the horizon.
Here are the 5 new shows to check out on streaming this week.
Doc
Streaming on: Hulu
The third season of the hit Fox medical drama returns on Sep 22. For fans of the show, or those who binged the prior seasons and have caught up to live, the newest outing continues following Molly Parker’s Dr. Amy Larsen as she picks up the pieces in the fallout of last season’s hospital lockdown and the return of a doctor with whom she shares a past.
Brothers
Streaming on: Apple TV
The new Apple TV comedy boasts the star-studded cast of Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson and leans into a real-life rumor that spawns the entire series. Years ago, a rumor swirled that McConaughey and Harrelson were actually long-lost brothers, and it took on so much steam that the pair ended up making “Brothers,” where they play fictionalized versions of themselves learning that very thing is true. It premieres on Sep. 23.
American Horror Story
Streaming on: Hulu
The 13th season of Ryan Murphy’s beloved spooky anthology series is back on the air Sep. 24. It’s a season that many fans of the franchise have likely been waiting for, as not only familiar faces return but also popular characters. The season is serving as a greatest hits mashup of some of the show’s best seasons as characters converge from “Monster House,” “Asylum,” “Coven,” “Cult,” and “Hotel” to deal with a new supernatural threat.
Youth
Streaming: HBO Max
Sharon Horgan’s newest show, “Youth,” premiered on Sep. 20, and fans of her past shows should be thrilled. The series follows a publishing agent who is working through her divorce and navigating returning to the dating world. For fans of her Prime Video show “Catastrophe,” there will be plenty to like by tuning into “Youth.”
Survivor
Streaming on: Paramount+
“Survivor” obsessives rejoice: it’s BACK. After a big season last year that celebrated the 50th season of the CBS reality competition, Season 51 debuts Sep. 23 and is taking a bit more of a blank slate approach. The theme is “The Open Era” and it welcomes exclusively newcomers to test their survivor mettle and social prowess on the island for all to watch.