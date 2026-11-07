The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Paramount+ This Week

The best movies to check out on Paramount+ this week includes a ’90s classic to an underseen 2026 gem.
Paramount+ continues to be a strong streamer for when you’re unsure what movie – or at the least what genre – you’d want to tune in for. This week the options worth checking out include “Tuner,” one of the great crime thrillers released this year and one that deserves a helluva lot more watches, and iconic ’90s disaster film “Twister” which just has it all going for it.
These are the three movies to check out on Paramount+ this week and why.
Twister
“Twister” is a top tier disaster movie that drips ’90s movie flair. It has action, it has humor, it has romance, it has top tier needle drops – somehow “Twister” defied the odds and became a perfect movie. Certainly helping that is a stacked cast that includes Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Alan Ruck and Cary Elwes. They all bring it in the film about a ragtag group of storm chasers hot on the trail of a perfect tornado to activate their new tracking and studying system inside of. Every viewing of “Twister” ends in the exact same way – a smile on your face while muttering “they just don’t make them like they used to.”
Tuner
“Tuner” remains one of the biggest underseen movies of 2026. The film stars Leo Woodall as a piano tuner suffering from a hearing condition that heightens every sound significantly. Dustin Hoffman plays his mentor, who gets himself deep in medical debt, which leads Woodall’s character to the criminal underworld, where he uses his skills as a piano tuner and condition to help people crack safes. It’s a taut thriller with more than a little heart and deserves to be seen and talked about by the masses.
Top Gun: Maverick
Legacy sequels well after the fact don’t always work – in fact, more often than not they feel more like desperate cash grabs – but “Top Gun: Maverick” is the exception. The film brings Tom Cruise back to one of his most iconic roles and he’s in top form throughout. “Top Gun: Maverick” is a pulse-pounding, white-knuckled adrenaline ride throughout, with Joseph Kosinski directing the hell out of each and every dogfight. Pair Cruise with Miles Teller, who is playing Goose’s son in the sequel, and you’re looking for a great time at the movies (from home).