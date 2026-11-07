The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Paramount+ This Week

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The best movies to check out on Paramount+ this week includes a ’90s classic to an underseen 2026 gem.

Paramount+ continues to be a strong streamer for when you’re unsure what movie – or at the least what genre – you’d want to tune in for. This week the options worth checking out include “Tuner,” one of the great crime thrillers released this year and one that deserves a helluva lot more watches, and iconic ’90s disaster film “Twister” which just has it all going for it.