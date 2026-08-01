Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Prime Video is flexing some of the biggest movies of the year on its service — and they’re all ready for you to sit back and watch this week.

Among them is the Ryan Gosling-starring smash hit “Project Hail Mary” and the based-on-beloved-fantasy-IP “Masters of the Universe.” The first is one of the most successful movies of the year, and while the second is by many counts a box office disappointment, it’s ripe for cult classic status. You heard it here first. And then if you’re not looking for something more contemporary, one of the best Stephen King adaptations out there also just got added to the Prime Video.

Here are the three movies on Prime Video to check out this week.