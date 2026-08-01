Prime Video is flexing some of the biggest movies of the year on its service — and they’re all ready for you to sit back and watch this week.
Among them is the Ryan Gosling-starring smash hit “Project Hail Mary” and the based-on-beloved-fantasy-IP “Masters of the Universe.” The first is one of the most successful movies of the year, and while the second is by many counts a box office disappointment, it’s ripe for cult classic status. You heard it here first. And then if you’re not looking for something more contemporary, one of the best Stephen King adaptations out there also just got added to the Prime Video.
Here are the three movies on Prime Video to check out this week.
Project Hail Mary
“Project Hail Mary” remains one of the best movies of 2026. The film adapts the book by Andy Weir – who also wrote “The Martian” – and stars Ryan Gosling as a man who has to team up with an alien to solve a problem that is threatening the suns in both their solar systems.
Penned by Drew Goddard and directed by beloved filmmaking duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, “Project Hail Mary” is brimming over with Spielbergian goodness and was one of the first big hits of the year. Check in now before it likely makes a showing at the upcoming Academy Awards.
Masters of the Universe
“Masters of the Universe” wanted to be “Barbie” for boys — and in a lot of ways it landed that plane. But the film had a lot working against it, mostly that nostalgia for He-Man and his friends is held predominantly by men in their 40s and above and struggled at the box office to gain the interest of younger moviegoers.
But the result is still a film that captures that original magic for the modern age — and star Nicholas Galitzine makes a convincing He-Man coming back into his inner power. Also a surprising scene stealer are the film’s villains, namely Alison Brie as Evil-Lynn going full camp. Now that “Masters of the Universe” is on Prime Video, people can finally give the Travis Knight-directed feature at the very least the cult status it deserves.
The Mist
“The Mist” remains one of the best Stephen King adaptations every put to screen. The story is simple: A creepy fog rolls into a small town and forces some residents into the local grocery store for shelter because they discover there are monsters hiding in the mist.
A mini society of sorts forms among the surviving townspeople — and its breakdown in the store is just as harrowing as the attempts to fend off the monsters encroaching on the shelter. And what can we say about the ending? It’s a gut punch. The less you know about it going in the better, but even if this is a rewatch its an ending that’s both hard to sit through but impossible to look away from.