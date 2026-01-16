‘Star Trek: Starfleet Academy’ Episode Release Guide: When Do New Episodes Air?

Paramount+ is beaming us into a new generation of “Star Trek” with the premiere of its series “Star Trek: Starfleet.”

The new show now adds to Paramount+’s growing “Star Trek” franchise, which also includes the movie “Star Trek: Section 31,” and the original series “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.”

The first two episodes of “Star Trek: Starfleet Academy” were directed by Alex Kurtzman, who also serves as a showrunner alongside Noga Landau. The two will executive produce the series with Gaia Violo, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa and John Weber.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch below.

When does “Star Trek: Starfleet Academy” premiere?

“Star Trek: Starfleet Academy” will premiere with two episodes on Thursday, Jan. 15.

Is it streaming?

Yes, “Star Trek: Starfleet Academy” will stream on Paramount+. However, the first episode of the series is available for free-99 right now on YouTube.

When do new episodes air?

After its premiere on Thursday, new episodes will drop every Thursday through March 12.

“Star Trek: Starfleet Academy” episode release schedule:

The first season of “Star Trek: Starfleet Academy” will have 10 episodes. Check out the episode release schedule below.

Season 1, Episode 1: “Kids These Days” — Thursday, Jan. 15

Season 1, Episode 2: “Beta Test” — Thursday, Jan. 15

Season 1, Episode 3 — Thursday, Jan. 22

Season 1, Episode 4 — Thursday, Jan. 29

Season 1, Episode 5 — Thursday, Feb. 5

Season 1, Episode 6 — Thursday, Feb. 12

Season 1, Episode 7 — Thursday, Feb. 19

Season 1, Episode 8 — Thursday, Feb. 26

Season 1, Episode 9 — Thursday, March 5

Season 1, Episode 10 — Thursday, March 12

Are more episodes on the way?

Yep! Ahead of its Season 1 premiere, the series was renewed for a second season, per reports.

What is “Star Trek: Starfleet Academy” about?

Here’s Paramount+’s official description for the series: “Starfleet Academy’ introduces viewers to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.”

Who’s in the cast?

The cast includes Holly Hunter, Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins, Bella Shepard, Zoë Steiner, Tig Notaro, Robert Picardo, Oded Fehr, Mary Wiseman, Gina Yashere and Paul Giamatti.

Watch the trailer