Home > Creative Content > What to Watch

‘Stranger Things: Tales from ’85’ Voice Cast Guide: Who Plays the Core Characters?

Time to head back to Hawkins

Jacob Bryant
"Stranger Things: Tales From '85" (Netflix)

The wait for more “Stranger Things” is finally over.

Months after the ending of the main series, Netflix’s hit franchise is back with an animated story taking place between Season 3 and 4. If you’ve been yearning for more stories from the Hawkins crew, “Stranger Things: Tales From ’85” is ready to help alleviate the pain. Although the original cast might not be reprising their roles for the animated adventure, there will be some recognizable names taking a crack at a few fan favorites and new kids in Hawkins.

Here is a who’s who in “Stranger Things: Tales From ’85.”

Luca Diaz as Mike Wheeler

Luca Diaz voices Mike Wheeler, the character originated by Finn Wolfhard in the live-action series.

Diaz has also done voice work for “Migration” and “Transformers: EarthSpark.”

stranger-things-tales-from-85-cast-netflix
Read Next
‘Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85’ Review: Netflix Spinoff Is Haunted by Missed Opportunities
Dustin in "Stranger Things: Tales from '85" (Credit: Netflix)
Dustin in “Stranger Things: Tales from ’85” (Credit: Netflix)

Braxton Quinney as Dustin Henderson

Braxton Quinney voices Dustin Henderson, originally played by Gaten Matarazzo.

Quinney provided his voice to “Hoppers” earlier this year and appeared in the TV movie “You Can’t Take My Daughter.”

Lucas from "Stranger Things: Tales from '85" (Credit: Netflix)
Lucas from “Stranger Things: Tales from ’85” (Credit: Netflix)

Elisha Williams as Lucas Sinclair

Elisha Williams voices Lucas Sinclair, originally played by Caleb McLaughlin.

Williams played Dean for two seasons in “The Wonder Years” reboot and has also appeared in “Henry Danger” and “Firebuds.”

Eleven in "Stranger Things: Tales From '85" (Credit: Netflix)
Eleven in “Stranger Things: Tales From ’85” (Credit: Netflix)

Brooklyn Davey Norstedt as Eleven

Brooklyn Davey Norstedt voices Eleven, who was played by Millie Bobby Brown in the original series.

Norstedt also appeared in the “WeCrashed” limited series.

Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max Mayfield

Jolie Hoang-Rappaport voices Max Mayfield, the character originated by Sadie Sink in Season 2 of “Stranger Things.”

Hoang-Rappaport was a recurring character in the HBO limited series “Watchmen.” She also appeared in “In Your Dreams,” “We Bare Bears,” and “Just Add Magic: Mystery City.”

Will in "Stranger Things: Tales from '85" (Credit: Netflix)
Will in “Stranger Things: Tales from ’85” (Credit: Netflix)

Benjamin Plessala as Will Byers

Benjamin Plessala voices Will Byers, who was played by Noah Schnapp in the original series.

Plessala has appeared in “Big Little Lies” and “Shameless” and voiced Jack in “Wylde Pak.”

Steve from "Stranger Things: Tales from '85" (Credit: Netflix)
Steve from “Stranger Things: Tales from ’85” (Credit: Netflix)

Jeremy Jordan as Steve Harrington

Jeremy Jordan voices Steve Harrington, who was originally played by Joe Keery.

Jordan is a renowned theater actor – with Grammy and Tony nominations under his belt for his work in “Newsies.” On the TV and movie front, he co-starred in “Supergirl” on the CW, “Hazbin Hotel,” “The Last Five Years” and more.

Nikki Baxter in "Stranger Things: Tales from '85" (Credit: Netflix)
Nikki Baxter in “Stranger Things: Tales from ’85” (Credit: Netflix)

Odessa A’Zion as Nikki Baxter

Odessa A’Zion voices Nikki Baxter, a new character introduced in “Stranger Things: Tales from ’85.”

A’Zion had her breakout moment in 2025, starring in both “Marty Supreme” opposite Timothée Chalamet and in HBO’s “I Love LA.” She also appeared in “Ghosts” and the “Hellraiser” reboot.

Stranger Things
Read Next
5 Shows To Binge-Watch on Netflix If You Miss 'Stranger Things'

Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant is an Audience Writer for TheWrap. He has been covering the entertainment industry since 2015. Before joining The Wrap in 2024, he was a web editor for Variety and worked at Ranker helping to grow the site’s entertainment coverage.

Comments