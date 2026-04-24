‘Stranger Things: Tales from ’85’ Voice Cast Guide: Who Plays the Core Characters?

The wait for more “Stranger Things” is finally over.
Months after the ending of the main series, Netflix’s hit franchise is back with an animated story taking place between Season 3 and 4. If you’ve been yearning for more stories from the Hawkins crew, “Stranger Things: Tales From ’85” is ready to help alleviate the pain. Although the original cast might not be reprising their roles for the animated adventure, there will be some recognizable names taking a crack at a few fan favorites and new kids in Hawkins.
Here is a who’s who in “Stranger Things: Tales From ’85.”
Luca Diaz as Mike Wheeler
Luca Diaz voices Mike Wheeler, the character originated by Finn Wolfhard in the live-action series.
Diaz has also done voice work for “Migration” and “Transformers: EarthSpark.”
Braxton Quinney as Dustin Henderson
Braxton Quinney voices Dustin Henderson, originally played by Gaten Matarazzo.
Quinney provided his voice to “Hoppers” earlier this year and appeared in the TV movie “You Can’t Take My Daughter.”
Elisha Williams as Lucas Sinclair
Elisha Williams voices Lucas Sinclair, originally played by Caleb McLaughlin.
Williams played Dean for two seasons in “The Wonder Years” reboot and has also appeared in “Henry Danger” and “Firebuds.”
Brooklyn Davey Norstedt as Eleven
Brooklyn Davey Norstedt voices Eleven, who was played by Millie Bobby Brown in the original series.
Norstedt also appeared in the “WeCrashed” limited series.
Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max Mayfield
Jolie Hoang-Rappaport voices Max Mayfield, the character originated by Sadie Sink in Season 2 of “Stranger Things.”
Hoang-Rappaport was a recurring character in the HBO limited series “Watchmen.” She also appeared in “In Your Dreams,” “We Bare Bears,” and “Just Add Magic: Mystery City.”
Benjamin Plessala as Will Byers
Benjamin Plessala voices Will Byers, who was played by Noah Schnapp in the original series.
Plessala has appeared in “Big Little Lies” and “Shameless” and voiced Jack in “Wylde Pak.”
Jeremy Jordan as Steve Harrington
Jeremy Jordan voices Steve Harrington, who was originally played by Joe Keery.
Jordan is a renowned theater actor – with Grammy and Tony nominations under his belt for his work in “Newsies.” On the TV and movie front, he co-starred in “Supergirl” on the CW, “Hazbin Hotel,” “The Last Five Years” and more.
Odessa A’Zion as Nikki Baxter
Odessa A’Zion voices Nikki Baxter, a new character introduced in “Stranger Things: Tales from ’85.”
A’Zion had her breakout moment in 2025, starring in both “Marty Supreme” opposite Timothée Chalamet and in HBO’s “I Love LA.” She also appeared in “Ghosts” and the “Hellraiser” reboot.