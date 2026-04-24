‘Stranger Things: Tales from ’85’ Voice Cast Guide: Who Plays the Core Characters?

The wait for more “Stranger Things” is finally over.

Months after the ending of the main series, Netflix’s hit franchise is back with an animated story taking place between Season 3 and 4. If you’ve been yearning for more stories from the Hawkins crew, “Stranger Things: Tales From ’85” is ready to help alleviate the pain. Although the original cast might not be reprising their roles for the animated adventure, there will be some recognizable names taking a crack at a few fan favorites and new kids in Hawkins.

Here is a who’s who in “Stranger Things: Tales From ’85.”