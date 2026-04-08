‘The Boys’ Season 5 Release Schedule: Here’s When New Episodes Drop

The final season of “The Boys” has landed.

The last episodes of Prime Video’s extremely violent, always timely superhero drama is wrapping up its five-season run this summer. All the conflicts from the series are coming to a head as Homelander and Billy Butcher clash in a rebellion over how much power Supes should have. The Boys have a secret weapon they’re hoping to use to balance the scales – a virus that can kill Supes.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to tune in for the fifth season of Prime Video’s “The Boys.”

When does “The Boys” Season 5 come out?

The fifth and final season of “The Boys” begins on Wednesday, April 8 at midnight PT.

How can I watch “The Boys” Season 5?

“The Boys” Season 5 will stream weekly exclusively on Prime Video. The previous four seasons are already available to binge-watch there.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

“The Boys” dropped a couple of episodes together to start off their final season before shifting to a weekly release schedule. Here is a full rundown of what days to expect new episodes of Season 5.

Episode 1 – April 8

Episode 2 – April 8

Episode 3 – April 15

Episode 4 – April 22

Episode 5 – April 29

Episode 6 – May 6

Episode 7 – May 13

Episode 8 – May 20

What is “The Boys” Season 5 about?

The final season of “The Boys” brings the story to its violent conclusion as Homelander amasses more power than ever in America, as he pushes a Supes agenda. Billy Butcher and the rest of The Boys have to rally a rebellion of regular people and a few brave Supes to stop the most powerful man in the world from taking over the country.

Who is in “The Boys” Season 5 cast?

The usual suspects return in the final season of the show. Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Chace Crawford, Jessie T. Usher, and Colby Minifie all return for Season 5.

The final season also holds a bit of a “Supernatural” reunion. Jensen Ackles is returning as Soldier Boy but he is joined by Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins in undisclosed roles.

Watch the trailer: