Where to Watch Keke Palmer’s ‘The Burbs’ TV Show

“The Burbs” is finally landing on Peacock.

The new series starring Keke Palmer and Jack Whitehall is a modern reimagining of the 1989 cult comedy starring Tom Hanks. It follows a couple dealing with the darkly eccentric neighbors that populate the cul-de-sac they just moved to.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to tune in for the first season of Peacock’s “The Burbs.”

When does “The Burbs” come out?

The first season of “The Burbs” lands on February 8.

How can I watch “The Burbs” Season One?

The first season of “The Burbs” is a Peacock original series. To check out the show, you will need to have a subscription to the streaming service.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

The first season of “The Burbs” is getting a binge drop at Peacock. The entire 8-episode season will drop all at once on Feb. 8. If you want to put the show down in one day you’ll be able to do that, but if you want to parcel out the show over a week or more the episodes will be ready for when you decide to check in with the next entry.

What is “The Burbs” about?

“The Burbs” is a modern reimagining of the 1989 film starring Tom Hanks. It follows a couple who move into a childhood home and discover more than a few oddities surrounding their new neighbors. Here is the official synopsis of the Peacock series:

“A young couple moves back to the husband’s childhood home, only to face threats from new neighbors and uncover dark secrets of their cul-de-sac.”

Who is in “The Burbs” Season 1?

“The Burbs” stars Keke Palmer and Jack Whitehall as the couple who moves to the neighborhood. They are joined by Julia Duffy, Paula Pell, Mark Proksch, and Kapil Talwalkar.

Watch the trailer: