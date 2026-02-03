Tatiana Maslany and Jake Johnson’s Apple Series ‘Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed’ Sets Premiere Date

“Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed,” a new series starring Tatiana Maslany and Jake Johnson, will premiere on Apple TV on May 20. The streamer announced the news during a massive press day on Tuesday, also releasing first-look images from the series.

From “Us & Them” creator and “Hunters” writer David J. Rosen, the series follows newly divorced mom Paula (Maslany) “as she falls down a dangerous rabbit hole of blackmail, murder and youth soccer.”

As she grapples with a custody battle and an identity crisis, Paula is convinced she witnessed a crime, so she starts her own investigation — one that, according to the series synopsis, “could unravel a greater conspiracy while also holding the keys to rebuilding her family and sense of self.”

Jake Johnson in “Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed” (Apple TV)

Tatiana Maslany in “Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed” (Apple TV)

Jessy Hodges in “Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed” (Apple TV)

Murray Bartlett in “Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed” (Apple TV)

Tatiana Maslany, best known for her work in “Orphan Black,” “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” and “Keeper,” stars alongside “New Girl” alum Jake Johnson.

Brandon Flynn (“13 Reasons Why”) and Murray Bartlett (“The Last of Us,” “The White Lotus”) also join the ensemble cast, which includes Jessy Hodges (“Barry”), Jon Michael Hill (“Elementary”), Charlie Hall (“The Sex Lives of College Girls,” “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”), Kiarra Hamagami Goldberg (“Charmed,” “Invasion”), Nola Wallace (“The Strangers: Chapter 2,” “The Strangers: Chapter 3”) and Dolly de Leon (“Nine Perfect Strangers,” “Triangle of Sadness”).

From Apple Studios and Counterpart Studios, the series was written and executive produced by creator and showrunner Rosen, and directed by EP David Gordon Green (“Nutcrackers,” “Mythic Quest,” “The Righteous Gemstones”). The series was also developed by and executive produced by Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon for Genre Films under their first-look deal with Apple TV, and Bard Dorros for Anonymous Content.

“Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed” will have 10 half-hour episodes, to be released weekly on the streamer after a 2-episode premiere on May 20.