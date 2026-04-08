“The Testaments,” Bruce Miller’s spinoff to “The Handmaid’s Tale,” has officially arrived, and its stars some rising talents in Hollywood.
Just when you thought the tales of Gilead were over, author Margaret Atwood dropped a follow-up to June Osborne’s rebellion, but this time it will center on the girls Aunt Lydia is instructing at her preparatory school for future wives.
Fresh off the Oscar wins of “One Battle After Another,” Chase Infiniti takes the lead in the new coming-of-age drama. But who else is carrying the show alongside her? Check it out below.
Chase Infiniti as Agnes McKenzie
Chase Infiniti plays Agnes, one of the star pupils at Aunt Lydia’s preparatory school for the future. She is docile, graceful and a devout Gilead follower, but she’s starting to question the society she lives in — especially when newcomer Daisy enrolls in the institution. She lives a well-to-do life with her father and stepmother, the latter of whom resents her because of the legacy of her rebellious biological mother.
Infiniti previously starred in “One Battle After Another,” “Presumed Innocent,” “The Julia Set” and more.
Lucy Halliday as Daisy
Lucy Halliday stars as Daisy. She’s a newcomer to Gilead from anti-Gilead Toronto, whom Aunt Lydia has latched onto Agnes for her to guide her through her assimilation into Gilead has mostly been smooth, though she struggles to get used to the society’s cruel and abusive institutions.
Halliday previously starred in “Blue Jean,” “California Schemin’,” “Static” and more.
Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia
After her pleading rebel handmaid June Osborne for forgiveness in the final of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Ann Dowd returns as the strict and dutiful Aunt Lydia. Though this time, she’s no longer working with handmaids, she’s turned her focus to grooming Gilead’s young girls to be the future wives of commanders.
Dowd previously starred in “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Compliance,” “Mass” and more.
Mattea Conforti as Becka
Mattea Conforti comes in as Becka, Agnes’ closest friend at Aunt Lydia’s preparatory school in Gilead. Unlike her fellow students, she doesn’t feel she fits into the structures or pressures of Gilead.
Conforti previously starred in “The Ollie & Moon Show,” “The Super,” “Power,” “Frozen 2” and more.
Rowan Blanchard as Shunammite
Rowan Blanchard stars as Shunammite, one of Agnes’ friends. While she can be sharp with her tongue and quick to judge, Shunammite is a loyal member of her friend group. She aspires to wealth and luxury in Gilead, and she understands the journey to becoming a wife will get her there.
Blanchard previously starred in “Girl Meets World,” “Crush,” “Snowpiercer,” “Invisible Sister” and more.
Mabel Li as Aunt Vidala
Mabel Li stars as Aunt Vidala, one of the younger aunts teaching the girls at Aunt Lydia’s academy. She is strict and unforgiving, and sometimes questions Lydia’s actions while leading the school.
Li previously starred in “Safe Home,” “New Gold Mountain,” “The Tailings,” “Erotic Stories” and more.
Amy Seimetz as Paula
Amy Seimetz stars as Paula, Agnes’ rigid stepmother. While she is focused on preparing Agnes to be a proper Gilead wife, her disdain for Agnes’ biological mother results in bullying Agnes with passive-aggressive digs that may spotlight her own insecurities.
Seimetz previously starred in “Pet Sematary” (2019), “She Dies Tomorrow,” “Upstream Color” and more.
Kira Guloien as Rosa
Kira Guloien comes in as Agnes’ sweet, patient and caring Martha, Rosa. She watches over Agnes during her journey to becoming a young woman of Gilead, while carefully trying not to overstep her role in the McKenzie home.
Guloien previously starred in “Lullaby,” “Glass Houses,” “56 Days,” “Brilliant Minds” and more.