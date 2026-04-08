“The Testaments,” Bruce Miller’s spinoff to “The Handmaid’s Tale,” has officially arrived, and its stars some rising talents in Hollywood.

Just when you thought the tales of Gilead were over, author Margaret Atwood dropped a follow-up to June Osborne’s rebellion, but this time it will center on the girls Aunt Lydia is instructing at her preparatory school for future wives.

Fresh off the Oscar wins of “One Battle After Another,” Chase Infiniti takes the lead in the new coming-of-age drama. But who else is carrying the show alongside her? Check it out below.