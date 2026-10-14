‘VisionQuest’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?

“VisionQuest” got a surprise bump-up on Marvel’s schedule this week, premiering on Tuesday, Oct. 13, instead of Wednesday, Oct. 14. But does that mean all episodes will be available?
The series will round out the trilogy that began with “WandaVision” in 2021, and continued with “Agatha All Along” in 2024. The show focuses on Vision (Paul Bettany), as he figures out exactly who and/or what he is after the Westview Hex. He’s been laying low for the last few years, but when he learns that his son Tommy (Ruaridh Mollica) is somehow real now, he has to figure out how to find the boy.
No spoilers now, we’re just here to let you know exactly how the chapters of this last story are being dealt out. Here’s what you need to know.
When does “VisionQuest” come out?
“VisionQuest” premieres on Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. PT.
How many episodes are there?
There will be eight episodes of “VisionQuest” in total.
When do new episodes come out?
Marvel has gone a few different routes when it comes to releasing their Disney+ series over the years. In the case of “VisionQuest,” it’s not a binge release, but it’s not purely a weekly release either. Here’s how the schedule for the season shakes out.
- Episode 1: “No Strings” — Premieres on Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. PT on Disney+
- Episode 2: “Theseus” — Premieres on Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. PT on Disney+
- Episode 3: “Reboot” — Premieres on Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. PT on Disney+
- Episode 4: “Malware” — Premieres on Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. PT on Disney+
- Episode 5: “Firewall” — Premieres on Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. PT on Disney+
- Episode 6: “Deadlock” — Premieres on Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. PT on Disney+
- Episode 7: “Immolation” — Premieres on Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. PT on Disney+
- Episode 8: “Forever” — Premieres on Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. PT on Disney+