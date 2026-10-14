‘VisionQuest’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?

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“VisionQuest” got a surprise bump-up on Marvel’s schedule this week, premiering on Tuesday, Oct. 13, instead of Wednesday, Oct. 14. But does that mean all episodes will be available?

The series will round out the trilogy that began with “WandaVision” in 2021, and continued with “Agatha All Along” in 2024. The show focuses on Vision (Paul Bettany), as he figures out exactly who and/or what he is after the Westview Hex. He’s been laying low for the last few years, but when he learns that his son Tommy (Ruaridh Mollica) is somehow real now, he has to figure out how to find the boy.

No spoilers now, we’re just here to let you know exactly how the chapters of this last story are being dealt out. Here’s what you need to know.