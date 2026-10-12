‘VisionQuest’ Showrunner Reveals the Conversation He Had With Jac Schaeffer Before Taking Over the Show

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

“VisionQuest” premieres on Disney+ this week, set to wrap up the trilogy that began with “WandaVision” and continued in “Agatha All Along.” And yes, showrunner Terry Matalas did have a conversation with those series’ showrunner Jac Schaeffer before he dug in.

In 2022, “VisionQuest” was first announced, set to be led by Schaeffer, who created and served as showrunner for both “WandaVision” and “Agatha All Along.” Alas, as “VisionQuest” got delayed multiple times, the timing didn’t work out for Schaeffer to do both it and “Agatha All Along,” so Matalas was tapped to step in. According to Matalas, Schaeffer was nothing but supportive, and made it clear he had full control.

“We had one conversation early on, just because I wanted to, first of all, pay my respects to — I am such a huge fan of ‘WandaVision.’ When it came out, I watched every episode twice,” he told TheWrap. “But she was very clear from the moment — she’s like, ‘I don’t want to have any creative conversations with you.’ Because, you know, she has been so close to these characters for so long, and I think was very generous in letting us have a blank canvas here.”

“But basically, the conversation was just for me to tell her what a huge fan I was and how grateful I was to inherit this story,” he shared.

As the show premieres this week, Schaeffer is still credited as an executive producer on “VisionQuest.”

The new series stars Paul Bettany, James Spader, Ruaridh Mollica and more, picking up with the new version of Vision introduced at the end of “WandaVision” in 2021.

In universe, Vision was rebuilt by S.W.O.R.D. as a weapon, but the Westview version of Vision gave the synthezoid his memories back. Not knowing who or what he really is, the White Vision flew off, not to be heard from again for a few years.

“VisionQuest” takes fans through Vision’s new struggle of figuring everything out, and explains where he’s been since the last time we saw him.

“VisionQuest” premieres Oct. 13 on Disney+.