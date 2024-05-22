Marvel’s synthezoid super hero Vision is coming back in a new untitled Disney+ series slated for 2026.

The project, which will see the return of actor Paul Bettany, will be steered by “Star Trek: Picard” executive producer Terry Matalas as showrunner.

After dying at the hands of Thannos in 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War,” Vision was recreated by a grieving Wanda Maximoff’s (Elizabeth Olson) magic. Additionally, a separate white version of Vision was rebuilt by S.W.O.R.D after his body was recovered from Wakanda. After the two Visions battled in the “WandaVision” finale, White Vision’s memories were restored and he immediately flew off. Meanwhile, the Vision manifested by Wanda faded from existence after she chose to drop the Hex over Westview.

An earlier version of the series had been in development with “WandaVision” creator Jac Schaffer, though she would turn her attention to another spinoff of the show, “Agatha All Along” with Kathryn Hahn, which will premiere in September.

In addition to “Star Trek: Picard,” Matalas’ credits include “12 Monkeys” for Universal Cable Productions, Season 4 of the CBS reboot of “MacGyver,” “Nightflyers,” “Nikita,” “Terra Nova,” and “Star Trek: Enterprise.”

Matalas is represented by CAA and Anonymous Content.