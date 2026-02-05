What Time Does the Olympics Opening Ceremony Start?

The 2026 Winter Olympics are starting with a bang.

The opening event for the 2026 games set in Milano Cortina broadcast on NBC and Peacock on Feb. 6. Despite some of the games starting a couple days earlier the ceremony lands at the end of the week. It will feature performances by Mariah Carey and more. Fear not, if you can’t watch the Opening Ceremony as it happens, it will be re-aired later in the evening in an enhanced version.

Here is everything you need to know about where and when to tune into the 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony.

What time is the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony?

The 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony takes place from Milano Cortina will air on Friday, Feb. 6. It is set to begin at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET.

How long is the Opening Ceremony?

The 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony is expected to last around three hours. The opening will include a number of performances from artists as well as the lighting of the Olympic Torch.

How can I watch the Opening Ceremony?

The Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony will air on NBC on Friday, Feb. 6. It will stream via Peacock and NBCOlympics.com simultaneously. An encore of the ceremony will re-air on NBC at 8pm ET for the primetime audience.

Who is performing at the Opening Ceremony?

The Winter Opening Ceremony will include a performance from Mariah Carey. She is joined in the entertainment portion of the event by Laura Pausini, Andrea Bocelli and “The White Lotus” star Sabrina Impacciatore.