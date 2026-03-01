The NAACP Image Awards returns this weekend to recognize and celebrate Black creatives and their excellence in film, TV, literature and more.

The 57th Image Awards introduced two new categories this year: Outstanding Editing in a Motion Picture or Television Series, Movie, or Special, whose nominees include Michael P. Shawver (“Sinners”) and Shaheed Qaasim (“Poker Face”); and Outstanding Literary Work — Journalism, which celebrates “excellence in nationally distributed journalism that informs, uplifts, and authentically reflects on experiences, issues, or perspectives significantly affecting the Black community, or U.S. national affairs through a lens of racial equity, social justice, or community impact.”

This year, the ceremony returns to Pasadena’s Civic Auditorium, California, where longtime actress and producer Viola Davis will be honored with the Chairman’s Award.

There’s a lot to look forward to. Check out the viewing details below.

When are the NAACP Image Awards?

The 2026 NAACP Image Awards will air live on BET and will simulcast on CBS on Saturday, Feb. 28 at 5 p.m. PST/8 p.m. EST. The event will also simulcast across Paramount networks, including BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop, Smithsonian and VH1.

Will the NAACP Image Awards be streaming?

Yes, the awards ceremony will be available to stream on Paramount+, Philo, FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and Hulu + Live TV.

Who’s been nominated?

“Sinners” topped all nominees for the 57th NAACP Image Awards with 18 nominations, including Outstanding Motion Picture and Outstanding Director, plus Outstanding Ensemble Cast and six acting nods — two of which belong to breakthrough performer Miles Caton. Teyana Taylor and Kendrick Lamar lead the list of individual nominees with six each. Both are nominated for Entertainer of the Year alongside Cynthia Erivo, Doechii, and Michael B. Jordan.

Learn more about the nominees here.

Who’s won already?

Glynn Turman, Teyana Taylor, and cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw were among the winners of the 57th NAACP Image Awards.

Other winners included “Sinners” for Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture and Autumn Durald Arkapaw for Outstanding Cinematography. YouTube’s “Gracie’s Corner” won the awards for Outstanding Children’s Program and Outstanding Animated Series, while “Celebrity Family Feud” picked up one prize for Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition, or Game Show and another for its host, Steve Harvey. See more of the winners here.

Who’s hosting the NAACP Image Awards?

Comedian and actor Deon Cole returns to host the awards ceremony for the second time.

Who’s presenting at the NAACP Image Awards?

Several Hollywood stars will take the stage to present including Sterling K. Brown, Halle Bailey, Ryan Coogler and Janelle James.

Who will be performing at the NAACP Image Awards?

Some performers include Jane Handcock, BJ the Chicago Kid and Mali Music.

When does the red carpet show start?

The live red carpet pre-show stars at 4 p.m. PST/7 p.m. EST on Saturday, Feb. 28. It will be hosted by Kyla Pratt and Terrence J.