‘Sinners,’ ‘Straw’ and ‘Gracie’s Corner’ Among Winners on Night 3 of NAACP Image Awards

Glynn Turman, Teyana Taylor and cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw were among the winners on Night 3 of the 57th NAACP Image Awards virtual show, which highlighted film, television and writing award categories.

Part 1 of the three-night event hosted by Angel “ThatChickAngel” Laketa Moore and Khleo Thomas kicked off on Monday, with winners including Michelle Obama and Kendrick Lamar for his 2025 Super Bowl halftime show.

Tuesday’s Part 2 was highlighted by award wins for Lamar, SZA, Cardi B and Don Lemon.

On Wednesday’s Part 3, big winners included “Sinners” for Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture and Autumn Durald Arkapaw for Outstanding Cinematography. Durald Arkapaw is also Oscar nominated for her camerawork. “Sinners” was also recognized for its stunts ensemble.

Teyana Taylor, an Image Award and Oscar nominee for “One Battle After Another,” won the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special prize for Netflix’s “Straw,” which also picked up an award for acting legend Glynn Turman in the supporting actor category.

YouTube’s “Gracie’s Corner” scored the awards for Outstanding Children’s Program and Outstanding Animated Series, while “Celebrity Family Feud” picked up one prize for Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show and another for host Steve Harvey.

All three parts air on the NAACP Image Awards’ YouTube.

The main ceremony of the 57th NAACP Awards will air live on Saturday, February 28th at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on BET and CBS. Click here for the full list of NAACP Image Award nominees.

The full list of Night 3 winners is below.

Outstanding Children’s Program

“Gracie’s Corner” (YouTube TV)

Outstanding Animated Series

“Gracie’s Corner” (YouTube TV)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Kyla Pratt – “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” (Disney+)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Motion Picture)

Quinta Brunson – “Zootopia 2” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble (Television or Motion Picture)

“Sinners” – Andy Gill (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

“Love, Brooklyn” (Greenwich Entertainment)

Outstanding International Motion Picture

“Souleymane’s Story” (Kino Lorber)

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

“Being Eddie” (Netflix)

Outstanding Cinematography in a Motion Picture

Autumn Durald Arkapaw – “Sinners” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Outstanding Editing in a Motion Picture or Television Series, Movie, or Special

Deanna Nowell – “Ironheart” (Disney+)

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

Cassandra Mann – “Unexpected Christmas” (3 Diamonds Entertainment LLC)

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, Buddy Guy, Delroy Lindo, Peter Dreimanis, Lola Kirke, Li Jun Li, Saul Williams, Yao – “Sinners” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Outstanding Variety (Series or Special)

“Ali Siddiq: My Two Sons” (YouTube/Moment PPV)

Outstanding Guest Performance

Malcolm-Jamal Warner – “Murder in a Small Town” (FOX)

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Aisha Muharrar – “Hacks” – “Clickable Face” (HBO Max)

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Cynthia Adarkwa – “The Pitt” – “12:00 P.M.” (HBO Max)

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

Aireka Muse – “Friends & Lovers” (Lifetime Movie Network)

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Tyler James Williams – “Abbott Elementary” – “The Science Fair” (ABC)

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Mario Van Peebles – “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” – “Allow Me to Re-Introduce Myself” (STARZ)

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

Olatunde Osunsanmi – “Star Trek: Section 31” (Paramount+)

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Chinaka Hodge – “Ironheart” (Disney+)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Teyana Taylor – “Straw” (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Glynn Turman – “Straw” (Netflix)

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Steve Harvey – “Celebrity Family Feud” (ABC)

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)

“Celebrity Family Feud” (ABC)