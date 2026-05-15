Where to Watch ‘Dutton Ranch’: Is The New ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff Streaming or on TV?

Beth and Rip are back in the latest series spawned from the mega-hit that was “Yellowstone.”

The new entry into the “Yellowstone” universe is “Dutton Ranch” and it follows Beth and Rip – two fan favorites of the flagship series – as they move down to South Texas to start over after the death of Beth’s father. Unfortunately, their problems followed them there and they find themselves quickly embroiled in a battle against a rival ranch.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to tune in for the first season of Paramount+’s “Dutton Ranch.”

When does “Dutton Ranch” Season 1 premiere?

“Dutton Ranch” Season 1 premieres on Friday, May 15.

Where can I watch “Dutton Ranch” Season 1?

The first season of “Dutton Ranch” Season 1 will be available on Paramount+ and the Paramount Network starting Friday, May 15.

How many episodes are in Season 1?

New episodes of “Dutton Ranch” will drop weekly through its first season, with two episodes dropping on the May 15 premiere and one new episode every week after. If you plan to catch the show on the Paramount Network rather than streaming it on Paramount+, the episodes will air at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Here is a full rundown of the episodes:

Episode 1 – May 15

Episode 2 – May 15

Episode 3 – May 22

Episode 4 – May 29

Episode 5 – June 5

Episode 6 – June 12

Episode 7 – June 19

Episode 8 – June 26

Episode 9 – July 3

What is “Dutton Ranch” Season 1 about?

The series picks up following the events of “Yellowstone” with Beth, Rip, and their adopted son Carter uprooting their lives for South Texas. It’s there that they butt heads with a rival rancher and find that things might not be so different for their family no matter where they go. Here is the official logline for the series:

“As Beth and Rip fight to build a future together – far from the ghosts of ‘Yellowstone’ – they collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire. In South Texas, blood runs deeper, forgiveness is fleeting, and the cost of survival might just be your soul.”

Who is in the “Dutton Ranch” cast?

Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser are both back, reprising their roles as Beth and Rip in the new spinoff alongside Finn Little as their adopted son Carter. Also joining the cast this season is Annette Bening, Ed Harris, Jai Courtney, J.R. Villarreal, Juan Pablo Raba, Natalie Alyn Lind and Hart Denton.

Watch the trailer: