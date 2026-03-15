Where to Watch ‘One Battle After Another’

Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” quickly became an Oscar favorite when it hit theaters, but where can you watch it now?

Starring Teyana Taylor, Leonardo DiCaprio, Regina Hall, Chase Infiniti and more, the film is a dark comedy action-thriller, inspired by the novel “Vineland” by Thomas Pynchon. It centers on an ex-revolutionary, played by DiCaprio, who gets forced back into his former combat lifestyle when he’s pursued by a corrupt military officer (Sean Penn).

Heading into the Oscars on Sunday, the film’s biggest competition comes from Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners,” also from Warner Bros. The two films are considered to be the frontrunners for Best Picture.

Here’s where you can find “One Battle After Another” now:

When did it come out?

The movie opened exclusively in theaters on Sept. 26, 2025.

Where is it streaming?

“One Battle After Another” is currently streaming on HBO Max.

How many Oscars did it get nominated for?

In total, “One Battle After Another” notched 13 nomination. The film didn’t score the most nominations this year, however, coming in second behind “Sinners.”

Is it a good movie?

That’s always subjective, right? Some will love it, some will hate it, and we’ll let you decide for yourself! But, if it helps at all, TheWrap’s William Bibbiani called the movie “energetic,” but lamented its lack of focus and cohesion. You can read the full review here.

Who’s in it?

The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor, Regina Hall, Benicio del Toro, Sean Penn and newcomer Chase Infiniti.

Watch the trailer