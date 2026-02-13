Home > Creative Content > What to Watch

Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights’ Cast and Character Guide

The new film adaptation stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi

Jacob Bryant
Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie in "Wuthering Heights" (Warner Bros.)
Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie in "Wuthering Heights" (Warner Bros.)

“Wuthering Heights” has been one of the most anticipated adaptations of 2026, but where else have you seen the famous cast?

The film – directed by Emerald Fennell – stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, along with a slew of others whom the director has worked with before. With all those recognizable faces, it can be nice to recall where else you’ve seen them perform and when.

Here is a who’s who of the biggest names in “Wuthering Heights.”

Margot Robbie, Wuthering Heights
Margot Robbie in "Wuthering Heights" (WB)

Margot Robbie as Cathy

Margot Robbie plays Cathy in “Wuthering Heights.”

Robbie is most known for her work as the titular character in “Barbie.” She also played iconic DC anti-hero Harley Quinn in a number of films, including “The Suicide Squad,” “Birds of Prey” and more. Other films she’s starred in are “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “Babylon” and “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.”

Jacob Elordi in "Wuthering Heights" (Credit: Warner Bros.)
Jacob Elordi in "Wuthering Heights" (Credit: Warner Bros.)

Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff

Jacob Elordi plays Heathcliff in “Wuthering Heights.”

Elordi most recently played The Creature in “Frankenstein.” He’s also starred in “Saltburn,” “Priscilla” and as part of HBO hit series, “Euphoria.”

Hong Chau in "Wuthering Heights" (Credit: Warner Bros.)
Hong Chau in "Wuthering Heights" (Credit: Warner Bros.)

Hong Chau as Nelly

Hong Chau plays Nelly in “Wuthering Heights.”

Chau has starred in films like “The Whale,” “The Menu,” “Downsizing,” “Asteroid City” and in HBO’s “Watchmen.”

Alison Oliver in "Wuthering Heights" (Credit: Warner Bros.
Alison Oliver in "Wuthering Heights" (Credit: Warner Bros.

Alison Oliver as Isabela

Alison Oliver plays Isabela in “Wuthering Heights.”

Oliver previously worked with Fennell on “Saltburn.” She has also appeared in “The Order” and in the series adaptation “A Conversation With Friends.” She most recently starred opposite Mark Ruffalo in HBO’s “Task.”

Shazad Latif in "Wuthering Heights" (Credit: Warner Bros.)
Shazad Latif in "Wuthering Heights" (Credit: Warner Bros.)

Shazad Latif as Edgar

Shazad Latif plays Edgar in “Wuthering Heights.”

Latif most recently played Captain Nemo in the series “Nautilus.” He’s also starred in “Star Trek: Discovery,” “The Commuter” and “The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.”

Ewan Mitchell in "Wuthering Heights" (Credit: Warner Bros.)
Ewan Mitchell in "Wuthering Heights" (Credit: Warner Bros.)

Ewan Mitchell as Joseph

Ewan Mitchell plays Joseph in “Wuthering Heights.”

Mitchell is currently most recognizable as Aemond Targaryen in HBO’s “House of the Dragon.” He has also starred in “The Last Kingdom,” “High Life,” “Saltburn” and “The Halcyon.”

Owen Cooper in "Wuthering Heights" (Credit: Warner Bros.)
Owen Cooper in "Wuthering Heights" (Credit: Warner Bros.)

Owen Cooper as Young Heathcliff

Owen Cooper plays Young Heathcliff in the “Wuthering Heights” flashbacks.

Cooper enjoyed his breakout performance in 2025 with Netflix’s limited series “Adolescence,” for which he won an Emmy.

