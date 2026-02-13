Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights’ Cast and Character Guide

“Wuthering Heights” has been one of the most anticipated adaptations of 2026, but where else have you seen the famous cast?

The film – directed by Emerald Fennell – stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, along with a slew of others whom the director has worked with before. With all those recognizable faces, it can be nice to recall where else you’ve seen them perform and when.

Here is a who’s who of the biggest names in “Wuthering Heights.”