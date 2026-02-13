Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights’ Cast and Character Guide

“Wuthering Heights” has been one of the most anticipated adaptations of 2026, but where else have you seen the famous cast?
The film – directed by Emerald Fennell – stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, along with a slew of others whom the director has worked with before. With all those recognizable faces, it can be nice to recall where else you’ve seen them perform and when.
Here is a who’s who of the biggest names in “Wuthering Heights.”
Margot Robbie as Cathy
Margot Robbie plays Cathy in “Wuthering Heights.”
Robbie is most known for her work as the titular character in “Barbie.” She also played iconic DC anti-hero Harley Quinn in a number of films, including “The Suicide Squad,” “Birds of Prey” and more. Other films she’s starred in are “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “Babylon” and “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.”
Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff
Jacob Elordi plays Heathcliff in “Wuthering Heights.”
Elordi most recently played The Creature in “Frankenstein.” He’s also starred in “Saltburn,” “Priscilla” and as part of HBO hit series, “Euphoria.”
Hong Chau as Nelly
Hong Chau plays Nelly in “Wuthering Heights.”
Chau has starred in films like “The Whale,” “The Menu,” “Downsizing,” “Asteroid City” and in HBO’s “Watchmen.”
Alison Oliver as Isabela
Alison Oliver plays Isabela in “Wuthering Heights.”
Oliver previously worked with Fennell on “Saltburn.” She has also appeared in “The Order” and in the series adaptation “A Conversation With Friends.” She most recently starred opposite Mark Ruffalo in HBO’s “Task.”
Shazad Latif as Edgar
Shazad Latif plays Edgar in “Wuthering Heights.”
Latif most recently played Captain Nemo in the series “Nautilus.” He’s also starred in “Star Trek: Discovery,” “The Commuter” and “The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.”
Ewan Mitchell as Joseph
Ewan Mitchell plays Joseph in “Wuthering Heights.”
Mitchell is currently most recognizable as Aemond Targaryen in HBO’s “House of the Dragon.” He has also starred in “The Last Kingdom,” “High Life,” “Saltburn” and “The Halcyon.”
Owen Cooper as Young Heathcliff
Owen Cooper plays Young Heathcliff in the “Wuthering Heights” flashbacks.
Cooper enjoyed his breakout performance in 2025 with Netflix’s limited series “Adolescence,” for which he won an Emmy.