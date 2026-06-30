‘X-Men ’97’ Season 1 Recap: What To Remember Before Season 2

“X-Men ’97” is poised for a strong return to Disney+ after the first season blew people away.

The animated series proved to be much more than just a nostalgia play or legacy sequel to the beloved ’90s Fox show, and fans have been waiting patiently for two years for the next entry. With various mutants scattered across time and the threat of Apocalypse on the horizon, there may be a few things to refresh on before jumping back into the show on July 1.

Here is everything you need to remember about “X-Men ’97” Season 1 before starting Season 2.

6 Months Later

After President Kelly initiates Magneto Protocol and the attack sends Asteroid M hurtling back toward Earth, the Master of Magnetism managed to stop the rock from causing an extinction-level event but in the process a number of the mutants on the asteroid are zapped around the timeline.

Six months after their disappearance, Forge has been completely unsuccessful in figure out where the various members of the X-Men ended up. Bishop – who had been M.I.A. for most of the season – then appeared to tell Forge he needed to stop thinking about where to look and instead be thinking of when to look.

Time Hopping to the Past and Future

The Past

Rogue, Nightcrawler, Beast, Magneto and Professor X wake up in Egypt in 3000 B.C. after stopping Asteroid M from falling. They quickly return to their superhero ways and save a man who is being harried by a group of soldiers. The man lowers his hood, thanks them for saving his life, and introduces himself as En Sabah Nur — the man who will soon become one of the X-Men’s greatest foes, Apocalypse.

The Future

Scott and Jean are the only two mutants from the asteroid who end up in the future. They come to in the dystopian world of 3960 A.D. and are quickly approached by robed individuals who seemed to be waiting for them. They’re led by Mother Askani – the leader of Clan Askani and someone who has a connection to the two that won’t be spoiled here – and another watcher. Scott and Jean’s grown son Nathan – before he becomes Cable – steps out and says the two aren’t dangerous.

For fans of the surprise film hit of the year “Obsession,” you might be extra excited to learn that Nathan Summers in this future timeline is being voiced by Michael Johnston who played Bear in the film.

Calling the Horsemen of Apocalypse

The best episode of “X-Men ’97” Season 1 was almost unanimously “Remember It,” where Gambit gave his life to protect the mutants being attacked by sentinels on the mutant island of Genosha. The final scene of the first season hinted that there may be more to come for the hero despite his death.

The closing moments of Season 1 shows a man’s hand reaching into the crater caused by Gambit’s sacrifice and pulling out one of his torn Queen of Hearts playing cards.

“So much pain, my children,” the man says. “So much death.”

While we don’t get a face reveal, the prevailing theory is that this is En Sabah Nur now fully as Apocalypse and he is planning to recruit his Horsemen for the coming battle – and he has his eyes on Gambit to be the Horsemen of Death.