‘Creed III': Jonathan Majors in Early Talks to Star as Adversary to Michael B Jordan

“Lovecraft Country” actor Jonathan Majors is in early talks to star as the adversary in “Creed III” and stand in the ring opposite Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis Creed.

Jordan is making his directorial debut on the third film in the “Rocky” spinoff franchise for MGM. Majors’ character details were not revealed, and his deal has not yet closed.

Both Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad are returning for “Creed III,” though Sylvester Stallone, who has reprised his role as Rocky in the previous two films, has already indicated that he will not be returning for the third film.

“Creed II” was released in 2018 as directed by Steven Caple Jr., and the film involved Adonis Creed’s fight against the son of Ivan Drago, who killed Adonis’ father Apollo Creed during the “Rocky” franchise. “Creed II” made $214 million worldwide at the box office.

Jonathan Majors has a busy schedule ahead. He’s meant to return for a second season of “Lovecraft Country,” and he’s also attached to star in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” He’ll next be seen in J.D. Dillard’s “Devotion” and “The Harder They Fall” for Netflix opposite Idris Elba. He most recently starred in Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods” and broke out with an Independent Spirit Award nomination for “The Last Black Man in San Francisco.”

