‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Finale Preview: One Team Is Immediately Cut After Dessert-Round Fail (Exclusive Video)

The final four teams will battle for the best-baking-detective trophy on Wednesday’s Season 1 finale of “Crime Scene Kitchen,” but first they’ll have to survive the dessert round.

In a new exclusive clip from the episode, airing Wednesday at 9/8c on Fox, the bakers reveal the brutal new twist — one team will be eliminated after the first challenge of the night. After besting eight other teams throughout the baking competition’s first season, the four sets of finalists will have to impress the judges with their chocolate napoleons if they want a shot at the final challenge and the $100,000 prize.

Of course, this being “Crime Scene Kitchen,” there is no guarantee that the dessert-round assignment actually was chocolate napoleons, but all four teams — including Lorie and Jason, Emma and Leslie, Thomas and Cathy and Luis and Natalie — appear to have gone in the same direction based on the clues they picked up. If they’ve all guessed correctly, it will come down to whose dessert best matched the item that was baked in the crime scene kitchen. And if they’re all wrong, well, we’ll find out.

With one team set to be cut immediately after the finale’s dessert round, that means only three pairings will be competing in the big showpiece challenge. And if everyone is this stressed for the first dish of the night, we can’t imagine what the grand-finale recipe will turn out to be.

“Crime Scene Kitchen” airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Fox. McHale serves as host and judges alongside chef Curtis Stone and cake artist Yolanda Gampp.

The show is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment and Fly on the Wall Entertainment. Conrad Green, Allison Grodner, Rich Meehan and Joel McHale serve as executive producers.

See TheWrap’s exclusive clip from Wednesday’s Season 1 finale of “Crime Scene Kitchen” via the video above.