Ratings: Joel McHale’s ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Savors ‘Masked Singer’ Finale Lead-in

May 27, 2021 @ 9:11 AM

NBC wins Wednesday in total viewers with “One Chicago” season finales

Fox won Wednesday in the key demo’s primetime ratings with its “Masked Singer” Season 5 finale and the series debut of Joel McHale’s “Crime Scene Kitchen.” NBC easily topped total viewers, however, with the season finales of its “One Chicago” shows.

ABC brought back game shows “Press Your Luck” and “The $100,000 Pyramid” last night, while CBS wrapped up seasons for “SEAL Team” and “S.W.A.T.”

