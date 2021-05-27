Ratings: Joel McHale’s ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Savors ‘Masked Singer’ Finale Lead-in

NBC wins Wednesday in total viewers with “One Chicago” season finales

ABC brought back game shows “Press Your Luck” and “The $100,000 Pyramid” last night, while CBS wrapped up seasons for “SEAL Team” and “S.W.A.T.”

Fox won Wednesday in the key demo’s primetime ratings with its “Masked Singer” Season 5 finale and the series debut of Joel McHale’s “Crime Scene Kitchen.” NBC easily topped total viewers, however, with the season finales of its “One Chicago” shows.

Click here to find out who was eliminated on — and won — “The Masked Singer” Season 5 finale.

Fox was first in ratings with a 1.0 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 3.8 million, according to preliminary numbers. At 8 p.m., “The Masked Singer” Season 5 finale scored a 1.3/9 and 5.1 million viewers. At 9, the series premiere of “Crime Scene Kitchen” posted a 0.7/4 and 2.4 million viewers.

NBC was second in ratings with a 0.8/6 and first in viewers with 6.7 million. At 8, the “Chicago Med” season finale earned a 0.8/6 and 7 million viewers. “Chicago Fire” ended its season at 9 with a 0.8/6 and 7 million viewers. At 10, the “Chicago P.D.” season finale closed primetime with a 0.8/6 and 6.2 million viewers.

CBS and ABC tied for third in ratings, each with a 0.4/3. CBS was third in viewers with 3.2 million and ABC was fourth with 2.7 million.

For CBS, “Kids Say the Darndest Things” at 8 settled for a 0.4/2 and 2.8 million viewers. At 9, the “SEAL Team” season finale received a 0.5/3 and 3.7 million viewers. “S.W.A.T.” ended its season at 10 with a 0.4/3 and 3.1 million viewers.

For ABC, the season premiere of “Press Your Luck” at 8 managed a 0.4/3 and 2.9 million viewers. At 9, the first episode of the new season of “The $100,000 Pyramid” got a 0.4/3 and 3.1 million viewers. At 10, “A Million Little Things” settled for a 0.3/2 and 2.1 million viewers.

Univision was fifth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 1.2 million.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.2/2 and in viewers with 843,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 622,000. At 8, a new “Kung Fu” had a 0.1/1 and 844,000 viewers. At 9, “Nancy Drew” managed a 0.1/0 and 400,000 viewers.