‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Season 18 Release Schedule

Season 18 of “Criminal Minds: Evolution” premieres on Thursday, May 8 on Paramount+, with the team investigating four drowning murders in the premiere episode.

Here’s what you need to know about this season and when new episodes premiere:

When does “Criminal Minds: Evolution” Season 18 premiere?

Season 2 premieres on Paramount+ on Thursday, May 8.

How can I watch “Criminal Minds: Evolution” Season 18?

“Criminal Minds: Evolution” Season 18 is available to stream only on Paramount+.

When are new “Criminal Minds: Evolution” Season 18 episodes released?

The first episode premieres on Paramount+ on May 8. Subsequent episodes will be released on a weekly basis every Thursday through July 10. Here is the series’ full release schedule for Season 18:

18-1— “Swimmer’s Calculus,” May 8

18-2 —”The Zookeeper,” May 15

18-3 —”Time to Say Goodbye,” May 22

18-4 —”I’m Fine, It’s Fine. Everything is Fine,” May 29

18-5 —”The Brutal Man,” June 5

18-6 —”Hell is Empty…,” June 12

18-7 —”…All the Devils Are Here,” June 19

18-8 —”Tara,” June 26

18-9 —”CollateRal,” July 3

18-10—”The Disciple,” July 10

What is “Criminal Minds: Evolution” Season 18 about?

The action picks up six months after the prisoners attack the Sicarius Killer, Elias Voit (Zach Gilford), prompting his followers to wreak havoc all over the country. To prevent more killings, the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) is forced to work with the unpredictable Voit.

Who is in the “Criminal Minds: Evolution” Season 18 cast?

The cast for Season 18 includes Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Zach Gilford and RJ Hatanaka, as well as Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster.

Watch the Season 18 trailer: