Apple TV+ Orders London Crime Thriller ‘Criminal Record’

Apple TV+ continues to build out its library of originals with the announcement today that it has ordered the eight-episode London crime thriller “Criminal Record” to series. The one-hour drama stars former “Doctor Who” lead Peter Capaldi and “The Good Fight” star Cush Jumbo.

“Criminal Record” is a character-driven thriller set in the heart of contemporary London. An anonymous phone call draws two brilliant detectives into a confrontation over an old murder case, one a young woman in the early stages of her career; the other a well-connected man determined to protect his legacy.

The series touches on issues of race, institutional failure, and the quest to find common ground in a polarized Britain. Capaldi will star as Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty and Jumbo will star as Detective Sergeant June Lenker.

Capaldi and Jumbo will serve as executive producers alongside creator Paul Rutman and Elaine Collins. Jim Loach directs the series, which is currently in production in London and is produced by Tod Productions and STV Studios.

Unlike rival streamers, Apple TV+ does not license titles from other studios. Instead, its library is comprised entirely of original productions and acquisitions.