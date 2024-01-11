‘Criminal Record’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Stream?

In “Criminal Record,” an old case comes back to haunt DCI Daniel Hegarty, a veteran British cop (Peter Capaldi) after younger detective DS June Lenker (Cush Jumbo) suspects the wrong man is prison for murder.

The two engage in a cat-and-mouse game over the eight-episode Apple TV+ series: June wants to uncover the truth while Hegerty is determined to protect his own career and legacy at all costs.

Here’s what you need to know about the series from from Paul Ruman, whose previous shows include the ITV crime series “Vera” starring Brenda Blethyn.

When did “Criminal Record” premiere?

The series debuted Wednesday, Jan. 10, on Apple TV+.

Are new episodes released weekly or all at once?

There’s a staggered release schedule for “Criminal Record: The first two episodes debuted Jan. 10, and subsequent episodes will be released each Wednesday through Feb. 21.

What day do new episodes of “Criminal Record” come out on Apple TV+?

A new episode is released every Wednesday through Feb. 21.

Here’s the full schedule for the season:

Episode 1: “Emergency Caller” — Jan. 10

Episode 2: “Two Calls” — Jan. 10

Episode 3: “Kid in the Park” — Jan. 17

Episode 4: “Protected” — Jan. 24

Episode 5: “Possession with Intent” — Jan. 31

Episode 6: “Beehive” — Feb. 7

Episode 7: “The Sixty-Twos” — Feb. 14

Episode 8: “Carla” — Feb. 21

Who’s in the cast?

Here is the full cast of “Criminal Record”:

Peter Capaldi as DCI Daniel Hegarty

Cush Jumbo as DS June Lenker

Dionne Brown as DC Chloe Summers

Stephen Campbell Moore as Leo Hanratty

Charlie Creed-Miles as DS Tony Gilfoyle

Shaun Dooley as DS Kim Cardwell

Aysha Kala as Sonya Singh

Tom Moutchi as Errol Mathis

Cathy Tyson as Doris Mathis

Zoë Wanamaker as Maureen

Rasaq Kukoyi as Patrick Burrowes

What are some other crime shows I can watch with those leads?

Capaldi, who played the 12th Doctor Who, can be seen in the 2022 series “The Devil’s Hour.” It’s streaming on Prime Video.

Jumbo, an alum of “The Good Wife” and Paramount+ spin-off “The Good Fight,” previously appeared in “Vera” as DC Bethany Whelan. That’s streaming on BritBox. She was also part of the ensemble cast of the 2021 Netflix series “Stay Close,” based on the book by Harlan Coben.

Watch the trailer: