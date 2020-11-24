‘Crip Camp’ Lands 5 Nominations to Top IDA Documentary Awards

“Crip Camp” leads all films in nominations for the 36th annual IDA Documentary Awards, the International Documentary Association announced on Tuesday.

The film by directors Nicole Newnham and Jim LeBrecht deals with a New York summer camp in the early 1970s that became a key launching pad for the disability rights movement. It was an opening-night film at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, where it won the documentary audience award.

“Crip Camp” received five IDA doc awards nominations, including Best Feature, Best Director, Best Editing and Best Writing. Four films received three nominations each: Sam Pollard’s “MLK/FBI,” Garrett Bradley’s “Time,” Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw’s “The Truffle Hunters” and Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed’s “My Octopus Teacher,” the only film whose three nominations did not include the Best Feature category.

Other Best Feature nominees are “Collective,” “Gunda,” “The Reason I Jump,” “Reunited,” “Softie” and “Welcome to Chechnya.”

The nominees were chosen from 365 documentary features, 153 documentary shorts, 153 documentary series, 52 student films, 39 music documentaries and 33 audio documentaries and podcasts.

Directing nominations went to Bradley for “Time,” Dweck and Kershaw for “The Truffle Hunters,” Newnham and LeBrecht for “Crip Camp,” Pollard for “MLK/FBI” and Jerry Rothwell for “The Reason I Jump.”

In the television categories, nominees ranged from the curated series “30 for 30,” “American Experience” and “Reel South,” to the episodic series “Cheer,” “Hip Hop: The Songs That Shook America” and “Last Chance U,” the multi-part documentaries “Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered” and “Hillary” and the short-form series “Almost Famous,” “POV Shorts” and, from the now-defunct Quibi, “Run This City.”

Winners of the 2020 IDA Documentary Awards will be announced at a virtual ceremony on Jan. 16, 2021.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Best Feature

“Collective” (Romania / Magnolia Pictures, Participant. Director/Producer: Alexander Nanau. Producer: Bianca Oana)

“Crip Camp” (USA / Netflix. Directors/Producers: Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht. Producer: Sara Bolder)

“Gunda” (Norway, USA / NEON. Director: Victor Kossakovsky. Producer: Anita Rehoff Larsen)

“MLK/FBI” (USA / IFC Films. Director: Sam Pollard. Producer: Benjamin Hedin)

“The Reason I Jump” (USA, UK / Kino Lorber. Director: Jerry Rothwell. Producers: Jeremy Dear, Stevie Lee, Al Morrow)

“Reunited” (Denmark. Director: Mira Jargil. Producer: Kirstine Barfod)

“Softie” (Kenya / POV. Director/Producer: Sam Soko. Producer: Toni Kamau)

“Time” (USA / Amazon Studios, Concordia Studio, The New York Times. Director/Producer: Garrett Bradley. Producers: Lauren Domino, Kellen Quinn)

“The Truffle Hunters” (USA, Italy, Greece / Sony Pictures Classics. Directors/Producers: Michael Dweck, Gregory Kershaw)

“Welcome to Chechnya” (USA / HBO. Director/Producer: David France. Producers: Alice Henty, Joy A. Tomchin, and Askold Kurov)

Best Director

Garrett Bradley, “Time” (USA / Amazon Studios, Concordia Studio, The New York Times)

Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw, “The Truffle Hunters” (USA, Italy, Greece / Sony Pictures Classics)

Nicole Newnham and Jim LeBrecht, “Crip Camp” (USA / Netflix)

Sam Pollard, “MLK/FBI” (USA / IFC Films)

Jerry Rothwell, “The Reason I Jump” (USA, UK / Kino Lorber)

Best Short

“Abortion Helpline, This is Lisa” (USA / TOPIC, Woman Make Movies. Directors/Producers: Barbara Attie, Mike Attie, Janet Goldwater)

“All That Perishes at the Edge of Land” (Pakistan. Director/Producer: Hira Nabi. Producer: Till Passow)

“Huntsville Station” (USA / New York Times Op-Docs. Directors/Producers: Jamie Meltzer, Chris Filippone)

“Hysterical Girl” (USA / New York Times Op-Docs. Director: Kate Novack. Producer: Andrew Rossi)

“John Was Trying to Contact Aliens” (USA / Netflix. Director/Producer: Matthew Killip)

“The Lost Astronaut” (USA / New York Times Op-Docs. Director: Ben Proudfoot. Producers: Abby Lynn Kang Davis, Gabriel Berk Godoi)

“Mizuko” (USA, Japan / TOPIC. Directors/Producers: Kira Dane, Katelyn Rebelo)

“song o day” (USA / University of California, Santa Cruz. Director/Producer: Melanie Ho)

“To Calm the Pig Inside” (Ang Pagpakalma sa Unos) (Philippines. Director/Producer: Joanna Vasquez Arong)

“Unforgivable” (El Salvador. Director/Producer: Marlén Viñayo. Producer: Carlos Martínez)

Best Curated Series

“30 for 30” (USA / ESPN. Executive Producers: John Dahl, Libby Geist, Rob King, Erin Leyden, Connor Schell)

“American Experience” (USA / PBS. Executive Producers: Susan Bellows and Mark Samels)

“American Masters” (USA / THIRTEEN Productions, LLC. Executive Producer: Michael Kantor.)

“Reel Midwest” (USA / Illinois Public Media. Executive Producer: Moss Bresnahan)

“Reel South” (USA / PBS, World Channel. Executive Producers: Don Godish and Rachel Raney)

Best Episodic Series

“Cheer” (USA / Netflix. Director and Executive Producer: Greg Whiteley. Producers: Adam Leibowitz, Arielle Kilker, Chelsea Yarnell. Executive Producers: Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Jasper Thomlinson, Bert Hamelinck)

“Hip Hop: The Songs That Shook America” (USA / AMC. Executive Producers: Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, Shawn Gee, Alex Gibney, Stacey Offman, Richard Perello, Shea Serrano, Angie Day, One9, Erik Parker, Isaac Bolden)

“Last Chance U” (USA / Netflix. Director and Executive Producer: Greg Whiteley. Executive Producers: Joe LaBracio, James D. Stern, Lucas Smith, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard)

“Seven Planets, One World” (United Kingdom / BBC America. Directors: Fredi Devas, Emma Napper, Giles Badger, Chadden Hunter. Executive Producer: Jonny Keeling)

“We’re Here” (USA / HBO. Executive Producers: Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, Stephen Warren, Johnnie Ingram, Peter LoGreco, Erin Gamble)

Best Multi-Part Documentary

“Asian Americans” (USA / PBS. Directors: Leo Chiang, Geeta Gandbhir, Grace Lee. Producers: Renee Tajima-Peña, Mark Jonathan Harris. Executive Producers: Jeff Bieber, Sally Jo Fifer, Stephen Gong, Jean Tsien, Donald Young)

“Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered” (USA / HBO. Directors and Executive Producers: Sam Pollard, Maro Chermayeff, Joshua Bennett, Jeff Dupre. Executive Producers: John Legend, Mike Jackson, Ty Stiklorious, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller)

“City So Real” (USA / National Geographic. Director and Producer: Steve James. Producer: Zak Piper. Executive Producers: Jeff Skoll, Diane Weyermann, Alex Kotlowitz, Gordon Quinn, Betsy Steinberg, Jolene Pinder)

“Hillary” (USA / Hulu. Director: Nanette Burstein. Producers: Isabel San Vargas, Timothy Moran, Chi-Young Park, Tal Ben-David. Executive Producers: Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Nanette Burstein, Sierra Kos, Laurie Girion)

“Lenox Hill” (USA / Netflix. Directors and Executive Producers: Adi Barash and Ruthie Shatz. Executive Producer: Josh Braun)

Best Short Form Series

“Almost Famous” (USA / New York Times Op-Docs. Producers: Abby Lynn Kang Davis, Gabriel Berk Godoi and Jeremy Lambert. Executive Producer: Adam Ellick. Director: Ben Proudfoot)

“Guardian Documentaries” (United Kingdom, Iran / The Guardian. Producers: Shanida Scotland, Natasha Dack Ojumu and Nikki Parrott. Executive Producers: Charlie Phillips. Lindsay Poulton, Jess Gormley. Directors: Irene Baque, Laurence Topham, Sara Khaki, Mohammad Reza Eyni, Rebecca Lloyd-Evans, Laura Dodsworth, Dan McDougall)

“Last Call For The Bayou: 5 Stories from Louisiana’s Disappearing Delta” (USA / Smithsonian Channel Plus. Producer: Nadia Gill. Executive Producer: Gina Hutchinson. Director: Dominic Gill)

“POV Shorts” (USA / PBS. Executive Producers: Justine Nagan and Chris White)

“Run This City” (USA / Quibi. Director: Brent Hodge. Producer: Prince Vaughn. Executive Producers: Mark Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson, Archie Gips, Brent Hodge)

Best Audio Documentary

“Crosses in the Desert” / “Cruces en el desierto” (Chile, USA / Las Raras Podcast. Reporter: Dennis Maxwell. Producers: Catalina May, Martín Cruz. Executive Producer: Martina Castro)

“Fiasco: Bush v. Gore” (USA / Luminary. Producers: Leon Neyfakh, Andrew Parsons)

“Girl Taken” (United Kingdom / British Broadcasting Corporation. Reporter: Sue Mitchell. Producer: Richard Hannaford. Executive Producer: Philip Sellars)

“Heavyweight – The Marshes” (USA / Gimlet Media. Reporter, Producer and Executive Producer: Jonathan Goldstein. Reporter and Producer: Kalila Holt. Producers: Stevie Lane, Jorge Just, BA Parker, Bobby Lord)

“Somebody” (USA / iHeartRadio. Reporters and Producers: Alison Flowers, Bill Healy. Reporters: Sam Stecklow, Ellen Glover, Annie Nguyen, Kahari Blackburn, Rajiv Sinclair, Henri Adams, Matilda Vojak, Dana Brozost-Kelleher, Frances McDonald, Diana Akmajian, Andrew Fan and Maddie Anderson. Producers: Shapearl Wells, Sarah Geis. Executive Producers: Jamie Kalven, Maria Zuckerman, Christy Gressman, Leital Molad)

Best Music Documentary

“Beastie Boys Story” (USA / Apple TV+. Director/Producer: Spike Jonze. Producers: Jason Baum and Amanda Adelson)

“Billie” (United Kingdom / Greenwich Entertainment. Director: James Erskine)

“Crock of Gold” (USA / Magnolia Pictures. Director/Producer: Julien Temple. Producers: Johnny Depp, Stephen Deuters, Stephen Malit)

“Los Hermanos / The Brothers” (USA / PatchWorks Films, PBS. Directors/Producers: Marcia Jarmel and Ken Schneider)

“Universe” (USA. Directors: Sam Osborn and Nicholas Capezzera. Producers: Esther Dere and Leah Natasha Thomas)

David L. Wolper Student Documentary Award

“Bananas” (United Kingdom / National Film and Television School. Director/Producer: Sara Montoya Sepúlveda)

“Isle of Us” (United Kingdom / National Film and Television School. Director: Laura Wadha)

“Na Luta Delas” (Brazil / UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism. Directors/Producers: Orion Rose Kelly and Pedro Cota)

“People Like Me” (USA / University of California Santa Cruz. Director/Producer: Marrok Sedgwick)

“Susana” (USA / Stanford University. Director: Laura Gamse. Producer: James Davis)

“Trees” (United Kingdom / National Film and Television School. Director: Rosie Morris. Producer: Jesse Romain)

Best Cinematography

Radu Ciorniciuc and Mircea Topoleanu, “Acasă, My Home” (Romania, Germany, Finland / Manifest Film, HBO Europe)

Thorsten Thielow, “Boys State” (USA / Apple, A24)

Viacheslav Tsvietkov, “The Earth is Blue as an Orange” (Ukraine, Lithuania)

Michael Dweck, Gregory Kershaw, “The Truffle Hunters” (USA, Italy, Greece / Sony Pictures Classics)

Zac Manuel, Justin Zweifach, Nisa East, “Time” (USA / Amazon Studios, Concordia Studio, The New York Times)

Best Editing

Jeff Gilbert , “Boys State” (USA / Apple, A24)

Eileen Meyer and Andrew Gersh, “Crip Camp” (USA / Netflix)

Stacy Goldate, “Disclosure” (USA / Netflix)

Nels Bangerter, “Dick Johnson is Dead” (USA / Netflix)

Malika Zouhali-Worrall, “Through the Night” (USA / ITVS, POV)

Best Writing

Nicole Newnham and Jim LeBrecht, “Crip Camp” (USA / Netflix)

Nels Bangerter and Kirsten Johnson, “Dick Johnson is Dead” (USA / Netflix)

Garin Hovannisian, “I Am Not Alone” (USA / Netflix. Writer:)

Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed, “My Octopus Teacher” (USA / Netflix)

Max Allman, Bo McGuire, “Socks on Fire” (USA)

Best Music Score

David Mitcham, “Dancing with the Birds” (USA / Netflix)

Steven Price, “David Attenborough: Life On Our Planet” (USA, United Kingdom)

Chapavich Temnitikul, “Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice” (USA / Netflix)

Kevin Smuts, “My Octopus Teacher” (USA / Netflix)

Daniel Pemberton, “Rising Phoenix” (USA / Netflix)

ABC News VideoSource Award

“#Unfit: The Psychology of Donald Trump” (USA / Dark Star. Director/Producer: Dan Partland. Producer: Art Horan)

“Bully. Coward. Victim.: The Story of Roy Cohn” (USA / HBO. Director: Ivy Meeropol. Producers: Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn)

“Crip Camp” (USA / Netflix. Directors/Producers: Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht. Producer: Sara Bolder)

“Kill Chain: The Cyber War on America’s Elections” (USA / HBO. Director: Sarah Teale. Directors/Producers: Simon Ardizzone and Russell Michaels. Producers: Michael Hirschorn and Jessica Antonini)

“MLK/FBI” (USA / IFC Films. Director: Sam Pollard. Producer: Benjamin Hedin)

“The First Rainbow Coalition” (USA / Independent Lens, PBS, Latino Public Broadcasting, ITVS. Director/Producer: Ray Santisteban)

Pare Lorentz Award

WINNER: “My Octopus Teacher” (USA / Netflix. Director: Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed. Producer: Craig Foster)

HONORABLE MENTION: “Crip Camp” (USA / Netflix. Directors/Producers: Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht. Producer: Sara Bolder)

Honorary Awards Recipients

Amicus Award: Regina K. Scully

Career Achievement Award: Sam Pollard (“MLK/FBI”)

Courage Under Fire Award: David France, David Isteev, and Olga Baranova (“Welcome to Chechnya”)

Emerging Documentary Filmmaker Award: Garrett Bradley (“Time”)

Pioneer Award: Firelight Media

Truth to Power Award: Maria Ressa and Rappler (“A Thousand Cuts”)