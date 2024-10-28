Cristela Alonzo Explains How Tony Hinchcliffe’s Racist Puerto Rico Joke Made It Into Trump Rally

Cristela Alonzo, who has spoken at many political events herself, said Monday that she doubted that Tony Hinchcliffe’s Puerto Rico joke at Sunday’s Donald Trump rally was specifically vetted ahead of time — but that the GOP invited the controversial comic, who’s been called out for racist statements in the past, because his work “aligns with their messaging.”

Alonzo, a Mexican-American comedian who starred in the self-titled ABC sitcom “Cristela,” tweeted, “I’m a comic and I’ve actually spoken at political rallies for years. There is real work you have to do to prep. The message is the most important. What is the goal? Then you add jokes to further support the overall goal. When you’re at a rally, you’re there for the candidate.”

Although several of Hinchcliffe’s critics suggested that his “joke” that Puerto Rico is a “floating island of garbage,” must have been pre-approved, Alonzo said that isn’t necessarily how it works, in her experience.

“I’ve never submitted what I was going to say at any of them prior but everyone is familiar with what I do. It’s the reason I’ve been invited to speak,” she said. “Remember … he was invited because his comedy aligns with their messaging. Bad jokes and bad narratives. Game recognize game.”

Hinchcliffe is a frequent guest on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, where Trump did a three-hour appearance on Friday night. He’s also the host of his own popular “Kill Tony” podcast.

Besides Hinchcliffe’s controversial jab at Puerto Rico, he further angered the wider Latino community by saying that they “love making babies,” as well as repeating hateful tropes about Black and Jewish people.

His comments have been condemned not only by Latino celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, John Leguizamo, Ricky Martin, Marc Anthony and Sunny Hostin of “The View,” but by members of the GOP who felt that the “garbage” comment went too far.

“This rhetoric does not reflect GOP values,” Florida congresswoman María Elvira Salazar wrote on X.

Sen. Rick Scott, another Republican from Florida, tweeted, “This joke bombed for a reason. It’s not funny and it’s not true. Puerto Ricans are amazing people and amazing Americans! I’ve been to the island many times. It’s a beautiful place. Everyone should visit!”

Scott is notably fighting to preserve his Senate seat, with recent polling showing him holding on to a narrow lead in a state with a large Puerto Rican population and an even larger number of Latinos.

The Trump campaign also distanced itself from the tasteless quip. Trump’s senior adviser, Danielle Alvarez, wrote in a statement: “This joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign.”

