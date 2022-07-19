Critics Choice Awards to Return to the CW in January 2023

The 28th annual Critics Choice Awards will return to the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, 2023 (airing live from 7:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. EST) for its annual ceremony honoring the best in film and television. Last year’s big winners included Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog”, taking the top film prize, and “Succession” and “Ted Lasso”, which nabbed the major TV kudos.

In addition to the main CCA event, there will be several other returning awards celebrations leading up to the ceremony, including the 2nd annual Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television (held Oct. 7 at the Fairmont Century Plaza), the 7th annual Critic Choice Documentary Awards (held Nov. 13 at Manhattan’s Edison Ballroom) and the 5th annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television (held Dec. 5, also at the Fairmont Plaza). And there will be a new soiree this year, the inaugural Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema & Television, scheduled for Dec. 4, also at the Fairmont.

Says CCA CEO Joey Berlin of the packed season: “It truly is an embarrassment of riches. We’re thrilled the Critics Choice Awards is returning to its original January date on The CW and has become more popular than ever before. Our Documentary Awards receives more and more submissions every year. And as the CCA membership has grown over the last year and become even more diverse, it gives us great pleasure to respond accordingly with the expansion of our portfolio of events. The addition of our inaugural Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema & Television along with the success of last year’s first Celebration of Latino Cinema and the 5th year milestone of our Celebration of Black Cinema & Television allows us to continue honoring the finest achievements in front of and behind the camera and shine a light on underrepresented and underappreciated storytellers.”

The Critics Choice Awards are often considered a decent predictor of nominations and wins going into Oscar season, however in the last five years, it has only predicted the Oscar winner twice, with “Nomadland” last year and “The Shape of Water” in 2018; the other years, the Critics Choice Association went for “La La Land,” “Roma” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” while the Oscars opted for “Moonlight,” “Green Book” and “Parasite.”