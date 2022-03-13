Critics Choice Awards 2022: ‘The Power of the Dog’ Wins Best Picture

Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” was named the best film of 2021 at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards, which took place Sunday at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

The film won four awards overall from the Critics Choice Association, including Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for Campion as well as Best Cinematography for Ari Wegner.

The wins for “The Power of the Dog” were the culmination of a very good weekend for the Netflix drama, which also won at the Directors Guild Awards on Saturday and the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) earlier on Sunday in London. The film was already the frontrunner for the Best Picture at the Oscars in two weeks, and its performance at the Critics Choice Awards was one of its most dominating of the season.

There’s no overlap between voters at the CCA and the Oscars, but any film looking to unseat Campion’s film has a steep hill to climb.

Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” which is considered another strong contender, took three awards — one for Branagh’s original screenplay, one for its ensemble cast and one for its young star, Jude Hill. Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” won three awards in the below-the-line categories,

In the television categories, the Emmy-winning series “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” both had great nights. “Succession” won Best Drama Series and took the awards for supporting actor and actress, Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook. “Ted Lasso” won four awards: Best Comedy Series, plus honors for actors Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham.

“Squid Game” won Best Foreign Language Series as well as Best Actor in a Drama Series for star Lee Jung-jae.

In the film acting categories, three of the winners are now clear frontrunners at the Oscars: Will Smith for Best Actor for “King Richard,” Troy Kotsur for Best Supporting Actor for “CODA” and Ariana DeBose for Best Supporting Actress for “West Side Story.” The fourth acting winner was Jessica Chastain, who repeated her SAG Awards win for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” and now is looking strong in a fiercely competitive Oscar race with Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”), Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”), Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”) and Penelope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”).

In honorary awards, Halle Berry was honored with the 6th SeeHer Award, while Billy Crystal received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Other winners in the TV categories included Melanie Lynskey (Best Actress in a Drama Series, “Yellowjackets”), Jean Smart (Best Actress in a Comedy Series, “Hacks”), “Mare of Easttown” (Best Limited Series), Michael Keaton (Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie, “Dopesick”), Kate Winslet (Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie, “Mare of Easttown”) and Murray Bartlett and Jennifer Coolidge (Best Supporting Actor and Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie, “The White Lotus”).

The Critics Choice Awards began as the Critics Choice Film Awards in 1996. Beginning in its fifth year in 2000, it became an accurate Oscar predictor for 15 years, with its Best Picture winner matching the Oscars 12 times in that stretch. In the last five years, though, it has only predicted the Oscar winner twice, with “Nomadland” last year and “The Shape of Water” in 2018; the other years, the Critics Choice Association went for “La La Land,” “Roma” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” while the Oscars opted for “Moonlight,” “Green Book” and “Parasite.”

Of the 17 categories that the Critics Choice Awards and the Oscars have in common, the winners agreed in 10 last year.

The awards are presented by the Critics Choice Association, a group created when two sister organizations, the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association, were combined. The two separate awards, the Critics Choice Movie Awards and the Critics Choice Television Awards, were combined into a single show with 41 different categories covering both film and television.

Here is the complete list of nominees. Winners are indicated with **WINNER.

FILM CATEGORIES

Best Picture

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog” **WINNER

“tick, tick…Boom!”

“West Side Story”

Best Actor

Nicolas Cage – “Pig”

Benedict Cumberbatch – “The Power of the Dog”

Peter Dinklage – “Cyrano”

Andrew Garfield – “tick, tick…Boom!”

Will Smith – “King Richard” ** WINNER

Denzel Washington – “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain – “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” ** WINNER

Olivia Colman – “The Lost Daughter”

Lady Gaga – “House of Gucci”

Alana Haim – “Licorice Pizza”

Nicole Kidman – “Being the Ricardos”

Kristen Stewart – “Spencer”

Best Supporting Actor in a Film

Jamie Dornan – “Belfast”

Ciarán Hinds – “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur – “CODA” ** WINNER

Jared Leto – “House of Gucci”

J.K. Simmons – “Being the Ricardos”

Kodi Smit-McPhee – “The Power of the Dog”

Best Supporting Actress in a Film

Caitríona Balfe – “Belfast”

Ariana DeBose – “West Side Story” ** WINNER

Ann Dowd – “Mass”

Kirsten Dunst – “The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis – “King Richard”

Rita Moreno – “West Side Story”

Best Young Actor/Actress

Jude Hill – “Belfast” ** WINNER

Cooper Hoffman – “Licorice Pizza”

Emilia Jones – “CODA”

Woody Norman – “C’mon C’mon”

Saniyya Sidney – “King Richard”

Rachel Zegler – “West Side Story”

Best Acting Ensemble

“Belfast” ** WINNER

“Don’t Look Up”

“The Harder They Fall”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson – “Licorice Pizza”

Kenneth Branagh – “Belfast”

Jane Campion – “The Power of the Dog” ** WINNER

Guillermo del Toro – “Nightmare Alley”

Steven Spielberg – “West Side Story”

Denis Villeneuve – “Dune”

Best Original Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson – “Licorice Pizza”

Zach Baylin – “King Richard”

Kenneth Branagh – “Belfast” ** WINNER

Adam McKay, David Sirota – “Don’t Look Up”

Aaron Sorkin – “Being the Ricardos”

Best Adapted Screenplay

Jane Campion – “The Power of the Dog” ** WINNER

Maggie Gyllenhaal – “The Lost Daughter”

Siân Heder – “CODA”

Tony Kushner – “West Side Story”

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth – “Dune”

Best Cinematography

Bruno Delbonnel – “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Greig Fraser – “Dune”

Janusz Kaminski – “West Side Story”

Dan Laustsen – “Nightmare Alley”

Ari Wegner – “The Power of the Dog” ** WINNER

Haris Zambarloukos – “Belfast”

Best Production Design

Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards – “Belfast”

Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – “Nightmare Alley”

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – “The French Dispatch”

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – “West Side Story”

Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos – “Dune” ** WINNER

Best Editing

Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn – “West Side Story” ** WINNER

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle – “Belfast”

Andy Jurgensen – “Licorice Pizza”

Peter Sciberras – “The Power of the Dog”

Joe Walker – “Dune”

Best Costume Design

Jenny Beavan – “Cruella” ** WINNER

Luis Sequeira – “Nightmare Alley”

Paul Tazewell – “West Side Story”

Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan – “Dune”

Janty Yates – “House of Gucci”

Best Hair and Makeup

“Cruella”

“Dune”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” ** WINNER

“House of Gucci”

“Nightmare Alley”

Best Visual Effects

“Dune” ** WINNER

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“Nightmare Alley”

“No Time to Die”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Best Comedy

“Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Free Guy”

“The French Dispatch”

“Licorice Pizza” ** WINNER

Best Animated Feature

“Encanto”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells vs the Machines” ** WINNER

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Best Foreign Language Film

“A Hero”

“Drive My Car” ** WINNER

“Flee”

“The Hand of God”

“The Worst Person in the World”

Best Song

“Be Alive” from “King Richard”

“Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto”

“Guns Go Bang” from “The Harder They Fall”

“Just Look Up” from “Don’t Look Up”

“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” ** WINNER

Best Score

Nicholas Britell – “Don’t Look Up”

Jonny Greenwood – “The Power of the Dog”

Jonny Greenwood – “Spencer”

Nathan Johnson – “Nightmare Alley”

Hans Zimmer – “Dune” ** WINNER

TELEVISION CATEGORIES

Best Drama Series

“Evil”

“For All Mankind”

“The Good Fight”

“Pose”

“Squid Game”

“Succession” ** WINNER

“This Is Us”

“Yellowjackets”

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us”

Mike Colter – “Evil”

Brian Cox – “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae – “Squid Game” ** WINNER

Billy Porter – “Pose”

Jeremy Strong – “Succession”

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba – “In Treatment”

Chiara Aurelia – “Cruel Summer”

Christine Baranski – “The Good Fight”

Katja Herbers – “Evil”

Melanie Lynskey – “Yellowjackets” ** WINNER

MJ Rodriguez – “Pose”

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun – “Succession”

Billy Crudup – “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin – “Succession” ** WINNER

Justin Hartley – “This Is Us”

Matthew Macfadyen – “Succession”

Mandy Patinkin – “The Good Fight”

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Andrea Martin – “Evil”

Audra McDonald – “The Good Fight”

Christine Lahti – “Evil”

J. Smith-Cameron – “Succession”

Sarah Snook – “Succession” ** WINNER

Susan Kelechi Watson – “This Is Us”

Best Comedy Series

“The Great”

“Hacks”

“Insecure”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“The Other Two”

“Reservation Dogs”

“Ted Lasso” ** WINNER

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Iain Armitage – “Young Sheldon”

Nicholas Hoult – “The Great”

Steve Martin – “Only Murders in the Building”

Kayvan Novak – “What We Do in the Shadows”

Martin Short – “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso” ** WINNER

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning – “The Great”

Renée Elise Goldsberry – “Girls5eva”

Selena Gomez – “Only Murders in the Building”

Sandra Oh – “The Chair”

Issa Rae – “Insecure”

Jean Smart ** “Hacks”

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ncuti Gatwa – “Sex Education”

Brett Goldstein – “Ted Lasso” ** WINNER

Harvey Guillén – “What We Do in the Shadows”

Brandon Scott Jones – “Ghosts”

Ray Romano – “Made for Love”

Bowen Yang – “Saturday Night Live”

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Hannah Einbinder – “Hacks”

Kristin Chenoweth – “Schmigadoon!”

Molly Shannon – “The Other Two”

Cecily Strong – “Saturday Night Live”

Josie Totah – “Saved By the Bell”

Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso” ** WINNER

Best Limited Series

“Dopesick”

“Dr. Death”

“It’s a Sin”

“Maid”

“Mare of Easttown” ** WINNER

“Midnight Mass”

“The Underground Railroad”

“WandaVision”

Best Movie Made for Television

“Come From Away”

“List of a Lifetime”

“The Map of Tiny Perfect Things”

“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

“Oslo” ** WINNER

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas”

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Olly Alexander – “It’s a Sin”

Paul Bettany – “WandaVision”

William Jackson Harper – “Love Life”

Joshua Jackson – “Dr. Death”

Michael Keaton – “Dopesick” ** WINNER

Hamish Linklater – “Midnight Mass”

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Danielle Brooks – “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

Cynthia Erivo – “Genius: Aretha”

Thuso Mbedu – “The Underground Railroad”

Elizabeth Olsen – “WandaVision”

Margaret Qualley – “Maid”

Kate Winslet – “Mare of Easttown” ** WINNER

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Murray Bartlett – “The White Lotus” ** WINNER

Zach Gilford – “Midnight Mass”

William Jackson Harper – “The Underground Railroad”

Evan Peters – “Mare of Easttown”

Christian Slater – “Dr. Death”

Courtney B. Vance – “Genius: Aretha”

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge – “The White Lotus” ** WINNER

Kaitlyn Dever – “Dopesick”

Kathryn Hahn – “WandaVision”

Melissa McCarthy – “Nine Perfect Strangers”

Julianne Nicholson – “Mare of Easttown”

Jean Smart – “Mare of Easttown”

Best Foreign Language Series

“Acapulco”

“Call My Agent!”

“Lupin”

“Money Heist”

“Narcos: Mexico”

“Squid Game” ** WINNER

Best Animated Series

“Big Mouth”

“Bluey”

“Bob’s Burgers”

“The Great North”

“Q-Force”

“What If…?” ** WINNER

Best Talk Show

“The Amber Ruffin Show”

“Desus & Mero”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” ** WINNER

“Late Night with Seth Meyers”

“Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen”

Best Comedy Special

“Bo Burnham: Inside” ** WINNER

“Good Timing with Jo Firestone”

“James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999”

“Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy”

“Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American”

“Trixie Mattel: One Night Only”