The Critics Choice Association has set a star-studded presenter lineup for its annual awards: Michelle Pfeiffer will honor Jeff Bridges with the Lifetime Achievement Award while Kate Hudson will bestow the SeeHer Award to “Glass Onion” costar Janelle Monáe.

Additional presenters at the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards include Benjamin Bratt, Quinta Brunson, Cedric the Entertainer, Misha Collins, Claire Danes, Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Eve Hewson, Jude Hill, Tyler Hoechlin, Sharon Horgan, Sarah Hyland, Troy Kotsur, Diego Luna, Natasha Lyonne, Ebon Moss-

Bachrach, Aubrey Plaza, Jean Smart, Anya Taylor-Joy, Miles Teller, Elizabeth Tulloch, Kerry Washington and Jeremy Allen White, among others.

Hosted by Chelsea Handler, the 2023 ceremony will be broadcast live on The CW from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 15 beginning at 7 p.m. ET and according to local listings in PT.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” leads this year’s film contenders with 14 nominations overall,

followed by Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” with 11 nods. “Babylon” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” are tied with nine each. Meanwhile, “Abbott Elementary” leads the TV categories with six nominations, followed closely by “Better Call Saul,” which garnered five. “Gaslit,” “Reservation Dogs” and “The Good Fight” tied with four nominations each.

The final round of voting for the Critics Choice Awards begins Jan. 6 and runs through Jan. 13. The awards are bestowed annually by CCA to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Historically, they are one of the most accurate predictors of Academy Award nominations.

Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment executive produces the awards show. The CCA is represented by Dan Black of Greenberg Traurig.

Sponsors include Champagne Collet, Delta Air Lines, Fairmont Hotels and Resorts, FIJI Water, Milagro Tequila, Old Bridge Cellars Wines and SeeHer. Sponsors of the red carpet are Sunkist and Cold Stone Creamery.