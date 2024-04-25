The Critics Choice Association revealed an inaugural Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television on Thursday with Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Nathan Lane and George Takei among the honorees.

The gala will take place June 7 at the Fairmont Century Plaza and has tapped “Good Trouble” and “Joy Ride” star Sherry Cola to host.

Honorees for the inaugural event additionally include Abe Sylvia; Carl Clemons-Hopkins; Chris Perfetti; “Fellow Travelers” producers Ron Nyswaner, Matt Bomer, Daniel Minahan, and Robbie Rogers; Fernando Carsa; Henry R. Muñoz III; Kristen Kish; Luke Gilford; Oliver Hermanus; “RuPaul’s Drag Race”; Shakina and HBO’s “We’re Here” (accepted by Johnnie Ingram, Stephen Warren, Peter LoGreco, Sasha Velour, Priyanka, Jaida Essence Hall and Latrice Royale).

Lane will receive the Career Achievement Award for his years of celebrated performances on stage and screen. Sylvia, showrunner of “Palm Royale,” will receive the Showrunner Award for his work on the hit Apple TV+ series. Perfetti will receive the award for Breakthrough Performance Award for Television (Series) for his role in “Abbott Elementary.” “Star Trek” legend Takei will receive the Social Justice Award. Rodriguez will be honored with the Vanguard Award for her work in the Apple TV+ series “Loot.” Many more, meanwhile, will receive awards recognizing their work in the entertainment industry.

“I am extremely proud to be able to announce this inaugural event showcasing the best performances from the LGBTQ+ community in film and television,” Joey Berlin, CEO of the Critics Choice Association, said in a statement. “A significant number of the CCA’s membership identifies as LGBTQ+, so this celebration is extremely meaningful to our organization.”

The gala will honor achievements from the LGBTQ+ entertainment community in front of and behind the camera. Emerging and established talent will also be showcased.

“Now more than ever, LGBTQ+ representation matters. We are so proud to be part of an organization that honors diversity and celebrates the achievements of the LGBTQ+ community,” CCA members and event programmers Jerry Nunn and Andrew Freund said.

The awards mark the newest addition to the CCA’s series of celebrations, which include The Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Latino Cinema and Television, The Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema and Television and The Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Black Cinema and Television. The series of celebrations aims to shine a light on work from historically underrepresented talent.