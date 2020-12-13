‘Croods 2’ Gives Universal Its Seventh Straight No. 1 at Pandemic Box Office

With its theatrical window deal signed by AMC and Cinemark, Universal and Focus Features have continued to lead the struggling pandemic box office as “The Croods: A New Age” earned its third straight No. 1 weekend and the studio’s seventh straight weekend atop the charts with $3 million from 2,115 screens.

Overseas, the film added $6.6 million in China and $8.4 across all overseas markets, including openings in Mexico and Ecuador. Globally “Croods 2” now has a box office total of $114 million as Universal prepares to release the film as a premium video on-demand title in the coming week as part of its theatrical window deal. That deal, which allows Universal and Focus films to hit PVOD after three weekends in theaters, will also be used on the studios’ two remaining 2020 films: Paul Greengrass’ “News of the World” and Emerald Fennell’s “Promising Young Woman.”

As was the case last weekend, “Croods 2” was the only film to gross more than $1 million this weekend. No. 2 went to Focus’ “Half Brothers” with $490,000 in its second weekend to bring its total to $1.3 million. In third was a re-release of the Will Ferrell Christmas comedy “Elf” with $400,000 from 850 screens.

