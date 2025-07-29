Crooked Media Launches 2-Day Convention to Fight ‘Authoritarian Freaks’

Crooked Media, the company behind the “Pod Save America” podcast hosted by four former Obama Administration staffers, announced on Tuesday it will be hosting its first annual two-day convention in Washington, D.C., in November.

The new event, dubbed “Crooked Con,” is for “anyone interested in the future of the Democratic Party, rebuilding and taking America back from the authoritarian freaks currently running things,” per a press release.

“Crooked Con” speakers and sponsors will be announced at a later date, the company noted. The event will start on Nov. 6 with a live recording of “Pod Save America” at the Warner Theatre before continuing the next day at The Wharf with panels and other conversations.

For the unfamiliar, “Pod Save America” is hosted by Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Tommy Vietor and Dan Pfeiffer — all of whom worked in The White House during President Obama’s time in office. The ex-Obama staffers launched “PSA” as a liberal political show in early 2017, following a brief stint hosting a similar show on Bill Simmons’ “The Ringer” network.

Rabid fans will pay between $37 to $234 to see the live recording of their show, according to tickets listed on Ticketmaster. Tickets to see the panels on Nov. 7 cost $164.99.

Questions that panelists will attempt to answer include: “Does the Democratic Party Stand a Chance?” and “How Can Progressives Win the Attention War?” according to Crooked’s announcement.

Those questions are timely, considering the Democratic Party just hit its lowest approval rating in 35 years, according to a new Wall Street Journal poll.