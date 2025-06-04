‘Cross’ Headliner Aldis Hodge Signs With WME

Actor and producer Aldis Hodge has signed with WME for representation in all areas, the agency announced on Wednesday.

Hodge currently stars as Alex Cross in Amazon’s hit crime thriller “Cross,” based on James Patterson’s bestselling series. The show premiered in November 2024, quickly reaching No. 1 on Prime Video’s Top 10 list and earning Hodge nominations from the NAACP Awards, Gotham TV Awards, and BET Awards. The series has been renewed for a second season, which has already wrapped production.

His film and television credits include starring as MC Ren in “Straight Outta Compton,” with the cast earning a SAG Award nomination for Best Ensemble, “Black Adam” (New Line/DC), “City on a Hill” (Showtime), “One Night in Miami” (dir. Regina King), “The Invisible Man” (Universal), and “Clemency,” which won the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance and earned Hodge a Virtuoso Award at the Santa Barbara Film Festival. Other notable credits include “Brian Banks,” “Hidden Figures,” “What Men Want,” “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back,” and “Leverage: Redemption.”

Hodge continues to be represented by The Priluck Company, Viewpoint, and Ziffren Brittenham LLP.