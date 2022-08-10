Crown Media Family Networks Rebrands as Hallmark Media

Crown Media Family Networks will rebrand to Hallmark Media in order to more closely align itself with the name associated with its legacy brand parent, Hallmark Cards.

Crown Media’s President & CEO, Wonya Lucas, and executive vice president of programming, Lisa Hamilton Daly, confirmed the change during the Television Critics Association summer press tour. They added that the rebranding will tie in with the company’s evolution of programming content, including brand extensions like the Black-led Mahogany, partnerships with its subsidiary Crayola, new storytelling formats and expanded on- and off-screen diversity.

Hallmark Media is home to Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama, in addition to the streamer Hallmark Movies Now.

During Hallmark’s panel, the executives said the company was still in “the very early stages of developing content” around new ventures like DaySpring, which is its Christian and faith-based brand, as well as its kids’ brand Crayola. Mahogany marks the “first foray” into launching new Hallmark IP. Back in March, it was announced that Karen Pittman would be leading the Mahogany label’s first movie, “Unthinkably Good Things,” which was shot on-location in Italy.

Deadline first reported the news.