Wendy Williams Promises Return With New Podcast

Wendy Williams is promising a return to the spotlight with her new podcast, titled “The Wendy Experience.” In a promo for the series on Instagram, she wrote, “Trust me I will be back!”

The former daytime TV host teased the upcoming release with a brief clip depicting the show’s hot-pink logo and a video of her saying, “Co-hosts, I’m famous and I’ll be back — trust me.” She reiterated the message in her caption, which included hashtags “#wendyexperiencepodcast #welcome #back #stay #positive#cohost #nyc.”

Williams has notably been absent from her eponymous talk show since last year. Initially, a breakthrough COVID diagnosis delayed the series’ return from September to October. Upon its planned return, another hiatus was announced due to “ongoing medical issues” (in the past, the host has taken several breaks, citing complications with the thyroid immune disorder Graves disease and addiction).

Following multiple delays, Season 13 of “The Wendy Williams Show” kicked off later that month, with a revolving door of fill-in hosts including actress Leah Remini, comedians Bill Bellamy and Michael Rapaport and fan-favorite Sherri Shepherd. At the time, an individual close to Williams told TheWrap, “She’s currently not involved with the show in any way,” adding that, “Next season is up in the air depending on her health.”

Since then, Williams has “strenuously” denied “all allegations about her mental health and well-being,” per her lawyer, after it was revealed that Wells Fargo froze her bank accounts in February of this year. The bank had requested a hearing from the New York Supreme Court to legally determine if Williams should be considered an “incapacitated person” who needed a temporary guardianship. A week afterward, it was announced that Shepherd would be replacing Williams on the daytime TV spot.