Wendy Williams Delays Talk Show Return After Positive COVID Test

The new season of “The Wendy Williams Show” has been delayed after the host tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

“While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19,” the show said in a statement on Wednesday.

The show was set to return Monday. In compliance with guild safety protocols, the new premiere date has been delayed two weeks. “To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production abides by all SAG/AFTRA and DGA COVID protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, October 4th. In the meantime, repeats are scheduled,” the statement continued.

Williams has been “dealing with ongoing health issues” that prevented her from participating in promotional activities for the new season of her daytime talk show, though no further details have been shared publicly. In the past, the host has taken several breaks from the show, citing complications with Graves disease and a battle with addiction.

Williams returned to her New York studio last year, with a fully vaccinated audience returning in June.

Though she is fully vaccinated, the host in the past has expressed hesitation about the safety of vaccines, including for COVID-19. In a conversation with Dr. Oz earlier this year, Williams said she had never received the flu shot and doesn’t take aspirin. “I don’t trust it,” she said about the COVID-19 vaccines at the time.