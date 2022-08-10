“All good things come to an end. And by good things, I mean a sick penthouse, matching supercars, stupidly hot guys and vodka — way too much vodka,” narrates Jennifer Tong in the first seconds of Netflix’s new trailer for “Fakes,” a series that traces the delirious success and eventual downfall of a teen-built fake ID empire, right before the FBI raids her party.

The 10-episode half-hour dramedy tells the story of two best friends who accidentally build one of the largest fake ID businesses in North America. Deploying regular fourth wall breaks, “Fakes” traces the unraveling of their relationship in tandem with their skyrocketing success. As they get involved with a shady store employee that moves their products (Richard Harmon, “The 100”) and blow through their mounting stacks of cash, the empire spirals out of control — eventually leading to one of the girl’s being jailed. Described as a “story of their ultimate betrayal,” the series finds these two unreliable narrators competing for the last word.

As the pseudo-entrepreneurs fine-tune their product, they’re caught in several zany situations: In one instance depicted in the trailer, the duo attempts to pass off an ID at a local liquor store with the address “123 Santa Claus Lane,” which the cashier naturally responds he’ll need to confiscate, leading them to bolt out onto the street. In another instance, the pair is shown badly attempting incognito reconnaissance while donning panda balaclavas. And as they get more entrenched in the world of fakery, the girls are pushed against a wall, facing ultimatums from figures in the criminal underworld, having a gun pulled on them and even getting kidnapped.

Executive producers are Simon Barry, Stephen Hegyes, Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez and David Turko, who also showruns and serves as writer. Tabia Lau also co-writes.

The series drops on Netflix Sept. 2.