In “The Menu,” Ralph Fiennes plays a masterful and secretive chef with an intensity and rigor that only produces the finest meals, but as a new trailer for the film shows, he also has a taste for blood.

“The Menu” comes from director Mark Mylod (“Succession,” “Game of Thrones”) and Searchlight Pictures, and it stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult as a couple that travel to Fiennes’ exclusive and remote restaurant, only to become trapped there by his staff as he works to control every aspect of the meal.

The trailer shows Fiennes and his cooks preparing meals that have photos and even sensitive information about the dinner guests printed on the food itself. One person even gets shot, which some of the guests believe is just theatrics, only to see others get killed and hunted down, though only after Fiennes gives them all a 45-second head start.

“The Menu” was written by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy and produced by Adam McKay and Betsy Koch. John Leguizamo, Judith Light and Hong Chau also co-star.

“The Menu” will first make its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival next month, and it will then be released in theaters by Searchlight on Nov. 18.

Check out the first trailer above.