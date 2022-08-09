Netflix released the trailer for its Hitchcockian teen film “Do Revenge” on Tuesday.

The logline reads, “After a clandestine run-in, Drea (Alpha, fallen it girl) and Eleanor (beta, new alt girl) team up to go after each other’s tormentors. ‘Do Revenge’ is a subverted Hitchcock-ian dark comedy featuring the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls.”

Director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s dark comedy follows two young women — Maya Hawke (“Stranger Things”) and Camila Mendes (“Riverdale”) — who unite to get back at each other’s bullies. Mendes plays queen bee Drea who wants revenge on her boyfriend for leaking her sex tape, and Hawke plays Eleanor, a transfer student who gets outed due to a rumor started by a girl who said Eleanor tried to make advances on her.

The film, based in Hitchcock’s “Strangers On a Train,” will also star Jonathan Daviss (“Outer Banks”), Sophie Turner (“Game of Thrones,” “The Staircase”), Austin Abrams (“Euphoria”) Talia Ryder (“Never Rarely Sometimes Always,” “Hello Goodbye and Everything In Between”), Rish Shah (”Ms. Marvel”) and Ava Capri (“Love, Victor”) to name a few.

Abrams will play Drea’s ex Max. Alisha Boe (“13 Reasons Why”) will play Drea’s best friend Tara, while Daviss will play Max’s best friend Elliot.

“Ms. Marvel” alum Rish Shah will play Russ. “Love, Victor” star Ava Capri will play Carissa. Maia Reficco (“Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin) will play Montana. Paris Berelc (“Alexa & Katie”) will play Meghan. Talia Ryder will play Gabbi.

The film is written by Celeste Ballard and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who produces alongside Anthony Bregman and Peter Cron. Josh Bachove serves as executive producer. The movie will also feature music by Este Haim and Amanda Yamate.

“Do Revenge” arrives on Netflix Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.