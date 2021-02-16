Emma Stone’s Cruella Is Ready for Her Close-Up in New Poster

To see her is to take a sudden chill. Indeed, in a new poster for “Cruella”, fans are getting a chillingly close look at Emma Stone’s take on one of Disney’s most iconic villains.

Seemingly taking inspiration from the fashion magazines that she herself will one day control, the poster spotlights a young Cruella DeVil as an edgy cover girl. Naturally, it sticks to the villain’s black and white motif, with only her name appearing in blood red.

The poster marks the first new glimpse of Stone in all her DeVil-ish glory since 2019, when the first images from the film were revealed at the D23 Expo.

Here’s your first look at Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil in Disney's Cruella. The film, also starring Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry, comes to theaters May 28, 2021. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/KqxJ0yMYQ3 — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 24, 2019

The images came with the announcement that the film had finally gone into production.

Also Read: Emma Stone to Star in Showtime Comedy Series 'The Curse' From Safdie Brothers, Nathan Fielder

It’s been a long road for the villainous origin story. “Cruella” was first announced in 2013, but Stone wasn’t cast as its lead until 2016. Production itself didn’t begin for yet another three years, and wrapped in November of 2019. It was originally expected to hit theaters during the 2020 holiday season, but was instead pushed to the summer 2021.

The film is set to follow Cruella DeVil through the early ’70s, on her journey to becoming the nefarious fashion designer we know and hate in “101 Dalmatians.” Naturally, the story will be set in London.

Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser and Joel Fry are all set to star alongside Stone, as Baroness, Horace and Jasper, respectively. “I, Tonya” director and Disney alum Craig Gillespie is set to direct. Glenn Close, who played Cruella DeVil herself in both the 1996 live-action “101 Dalmatians” and its sequel in 2000, is attached as an executive producer.

While the poster doesn’t give a specific date, simply revealing May 2021, it was previously announced that Cruella will premiere on May 28th, 2021.

The film’s first trailer will drop on Wednesday, February 17.