‘The de Vil Wears Prada': Early ‘Cruella’ Reviews Proclaim Dark, ‘Anti-Disney’ Fun

With the social media embargo lifted, critical reactions have begun pouring in for “Cruella”, Disney’s latest crack at adapting an animated classic into live-action, adult-ish fare.

According to the initial reviews, the origin story of fur-crazed villainess Cruella de Vil delivers on dark humor, ’70s punk glam and wickedly good performances.

“Cruella could be the biggest surprise of the summer. Bold, dark, & wonderfully anti-Disney. Emma Stone is perfection as Cruella,” Scott Menzel of WeLiveEntertainment wrote. “Hair & Makeup, Production Design & Costume Design are sure bets for Oscars noms. Paul Walter Hauser is terrific and Winks the dog is adorable.”

The positive vibes weren’t in short supply. Take a look below for more “Cruella” reactions.

#Cruella is absolutely divine. Deliciously devilish, wonderfully wicked, undeniably outrageous. Emma Stone & Emma Thompson are truly an iconic pairing & they play it to the hilt. Costume designer Jenny Beavan deserves 3rd billing. Plus, it's got a killer soundtrack.

I generally have 0 interest in live-action remakes and/or villain origin stories but… have seen #Cruella and it’s SO FRIGGIN GOOD. Slaps so hard my face is still beet-red a day later.



If Devil Wears Prada meets The Witches meets Death Becomes Her sounds like your jam, see it. pic.twitter.com/CqPsOHAJnG — Joel Meares (@joelmeares) May 14, 2021

#Cruella is ICONIC. Emma Stone/Emma Thompson are a devious match whose performances test the boundaries of a Disney film. Add in the costumes (perfect), production design (perfect) + a 1-eyed dog w/ a pirate eye-patch (PERFECTION) and you got yourself some dark Disney magic.

#Cruella is a wickedly fun watch w/ amazing costumes & an epic soundtrack. Emma Stone and Emma Thompson are exceptionally evil & hilarious, and they make the movie memorable. Also, Paul Walter Hauser steals scenes, as he tends to do. It's like a Disneyfied DEVIL WEARS PRADA

There are 2 queens in #Cruella. Emma Stone & Emma Thompson both shine in a battle of who is more wicked. Ridiculously entertaining, this story of my favorite Disney Villain, is a visual feast of 1970s London and high fashion. The film is too long, but I raise my glass to Cruella.

There are 2 queens in #Cruella. Emma Stone & Emma Thompson both shine in a battle of who is more wicked. Ridiculously entertaining, this story of my favorite Disney Villain, is a visual feast of 1970s London and high fashion. The film is too long, but I raise my glass to Cruella. pic.twitter.com/EokM9AHFCY — Tania Lamb (@LolaLambchops) May 14, 2021