‘The de Vil Wears Prada': Early ‘Cruella’ Reviews Proclaim Dark, ‘Anti-Disney’ Fun

With the social media embargo lifted, critical reactions have begun pouring in for “Cruella”, Disney’s latest crack at adapting an animated classic into live-action, adult-ish fare.
According to the initial reviews, the origin story of fur-crazed villainess Cruella de Vil delivers on dark humor, ’70s punk glam and wickedly good performances.
“Cruella could be the biggest surprise of the summer. Bold, dark, & wonderfully anti-Disney. Emma Stone is perfection as Cruella,” Scott Menzel of WeLiveEntertainment wrote. “Hair & Makeup, Production Design & Costume Design are sure bets for Oscars noms. Paul Walter Hauser is terrific and Winks the dog is adorable.”
The positive vibes weren’t in short supply. Take a look below for more “Cruella” reactions.