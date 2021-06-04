‘Cruella’ Sequel in Development at Disney

A “Cruella” sequel is in the works at Disney, an individual with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap.

While the studio is in early development on the sequel, director Craig Gillespie and writer Tony McNamara are expected to return for the follow-up film. The first film was also co-written by Dana Fox.

“Cruella” debuted on May 28 in theaters and Disney+, and it has earned $48.5 million globally so far — it also received positive reviews. It starred Emma Stone as the infamous villain Cruella de Vil, as well as Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, John McCrea and Joel Fry.

“We are very pleased with ‘Cruella’’s box office success, in conjunction with its strong Disney+ Premier Access performance to date,” a Disney spokesperson told TheWrap. “The film has been incredibly well received by audiences around the world, with a 97% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes in addition to A’s in every demographic from CinemaScore on opening weekend, ranking it among the most popular of our live-action reimaginings. We look forward to a long run as audiences continue to enjoy this fantastic film.”

Disney’s upcoming live-action reimaginings of classic IP include “Pinocchio,” “Peter Pan & Wendy” and “The Little Mermaid.”

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.