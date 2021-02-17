If Emma Stone as Cruella De Vil doesn’t scare you, no evil thing will. Disney released the first full trailer for “Cruella” on Wednesday, the live-action prequel story about how a young Cruella came up in the fashion world to one day hope to skin puppies alive for their fur coats.

Brace yourself, Dalmatians.

Co-starring along Emma Stone in “Cruella” are Emma Thompson, Mark Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beechem, Joel Fry and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

Stone has some big shoes to fill as Glenn Close has already given a memorable turn as a live-action Cruella in 1996’s “101 Dalmatians,” but this film has the backing of “I, Tonya” director Craig Gillespie as well as a screenplay by Dana Fox (“How to Be Single”) and Tony McNamara (“The Favourite,” “The Great”). Aline Brosh McKenna, Kelly Marcel and Steve Zississ conceived of the story based on the novel by Dodie Smith.

This version of Cruella De Vil is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution. “Cruella” follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets, according to Disney.

One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend (Thompson) who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, the studio’s description continues. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.

The whiskey probably also plays a role.

“Cruella” is one of many live-action titles Disney has on the near horizon, including new takes on “The Little Mermaid,” “Peter Pan & Wendy,” “Hercules” and a sequel to the live-action “The Lion King.”

“Cruella” opens in theaters on May 28, 2021. Check out the first trailer here and above.