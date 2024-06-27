Crunchyroll Expands Its Game Vault Library With 15 New Titles, Including ‘Dawn of the Monsters’

Crunchyroll is adding 15 new games to its subscription-based video game hub Game Vault, including titles inspired by popular anime series like “Dawn of the Monsters” and “Evan’s Remains.” On top of that, for the first time ever, Crunchyroll will host interactive visual novels and popular anime IP in the online arcade.

With the announcement, the anime streamer launched three games on Thursday, which included “Battle Chasers: Neightwar,” “Dawn of the Monsters” and “Evan’s Remains.” The rest of the games will land on the platform throughout the summer and fall.

Other titles heading to Game Vault include “9 Years of Shadows,” “Crypt of the NecroDancer,” “Corpse Party,” “Lunar Lux,” “Magical Drop VI,” “MMC Kenken – The World’s Most Exciting Math and Logic Puzzle,” “PictoQuest,” “RWBY: Arrowfell,” and “Spidersaurs.”

In addition, Crunchyroll partnered with visual novelist Mages to bring “Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness” “The Quintessential Quintuplets – Memories of a Quintessential Summer,”and “Steins;Gate” to the platform for the first time. Visual novels are a type of game genre that feature story plots, puzzles and interactive conversations.

“Bringing visual novels to Crunchyroll’s game lineup is another example of how we super-serve our fans with entertainment that deepens their love of anime,” said Terry Li, EVP of Emerging Business for Crunchyroll, said in a statement. “Like manga, visual novels are a source material for hit anime and often expand on beloved series. It is important to offer that content to our audience as part of their membership.”

The video games and novels are only available for members of Crunchyroll’s subscriptions Mega Fan and Ultimate Fan. In May, the anime streamer hiked up the prices for the subscriptions for the first time since 2019.

Crunchyroll raised the price on its Mega Fan tier from $9.99 per month to $11.99 per month and Ultimate Fan from $14.99 per month to $15.99 per month. The price changes will impact 36 countries, including Argentina, Colombia, France, Portugal and the United States.